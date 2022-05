The Glendale Fire Department awarded 9-year-old Rhae Parks with the Little Hero Award on May 18 for her efforts in saving her family in a house fire. Rhae, who is a third grader at Copper Creek Elementary School, thought she was at a typical school assembly when Glendale Fire surprised her with the award in front of her friends, classmates and family.

