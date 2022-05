After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Original Gullah Festival returns to Beaufort this Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. According to the festival’s website, storytelling, dancing, the sounds of jazz, blues, reggae and African drums are some of the things you’ll see and hear. And the Vendor Market will be filled with arts and crafts, while the Food Court will be filled with local cuisine and traditional Gullah favorites.

