Even more tomato FAQ by Mario Villarino

For more listings and properties currently on the market, check out the Janet Martin website!. NEW — Escape to this private and wooded 11.57 acres with cute 4bedroom, 3bath home tucked back at the end of a long driveway! With a park-like feel, walk or ride on various trails or enjoy a picnic on the grassy open space. Inside the 2-story home, you’ll find an open floor plan that makes entertaining easy. The kitchen includes an electric cooktop, double oven, large pantry, and island. Three bedrooms are on the 1st floor (one with sink hookups and outside door) with the 2nd floor containing a 12×46 flex room or fourth bedroom. Plenty of outdoor space with country views from the front or back porch. A place to relax and decompress with city amenities just minutes away!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO