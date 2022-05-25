ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg's summer youth sports camps are heating up

By Gary Allen
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Soccer, basketball, football, tennis, track and field among options offered by CPRD

Youth sports camps are kicking off this summer.

Children in grades K-8 can participate in Chehalem Park and Recreation District's soccer, basketball, football, tennis, pee-wee sports and track and field camps will be spread throughout June, July and August.

Soccer camp takes place 9:15 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1-4 at the Newberg High School turf soccer field, and helps kids develop skills and sportsmanship. The camp costs $88 and will be instructed by the head girls coach at NHS. Campers should bring water and shin guards.

Three basketball camps are offered, each providing age-appropriate, quality instruction in a fun environment. NHS girls coach Luke Lindell will serve as the camps' instructor, teaching basketball fundamentals, such as shooting, dribbling, defense and footwork. Players should wear shorts, a t-shirt and proper shoes. A camp t-shirt will be provided.

The first camp, reserved for girls, takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. June 20-23 at the NHS gym and costs $74. Registration closes June 11.

The second camp, for boys and girls, takes places July 5-7 and is divided into two sessions. The first session is reserved for grades K-4 and occurs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The second session is for grades 5-8 and occurs from 10:45 to 12:15 p.m. Both sessions are located at the NHS gym. Registration is $64 and closes on June 25.

The final camp, for boys and girls in grades 3-8, takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15-18 at Mountain View Middle School. Registration costs $84 and closes Aug. 6.

Non-contact football camp is set for July 11-14 on the MVMS football field. It costs $89. Players will learn rules, strategies and offensive and defensive fundamentals, as well as participate in five versus five competitions. Grades K-4 will play from 10 a.m. to noon, while grades 5-8 will take the field from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Coach Jeremy Johnson and the NHS staff will be the camp instructors. A camp t-shirt will be provided.

Two tennis clinics will be offered, covering strokes, serving, scoring, strategies and game situations. Coach Dave Brown is clinic instructor.

The first clinic will be held June 6-9 at Jaquith Park tennis courts. Children ages 11 and under will play from 3:30 to 5 p.m., while kids ages 12-18 will play from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration closes June 1.

The second clinic will take place from 10 to noon Aug. 22-25 at the NHS tennis courts. Children of all ages are welcome. Registration costs $79 for kids in-district, $89 for kids out-of-district and closes Aug. 14. Participants should bring a snack and a can of tennis balls.

CPRD's Pee Wee Sports program, which includes introductions to soccer, football, hockey, tennis and other sports, runs June 20-23 at Jaquith Park via the College Street entrance. Coaches Dave and Judy Brown will instruct children ages 5-9 daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration closes June 12 and costs $74 for kids in-district and $79 for kids out-of-district. Camp t-shirts will be provided. Participants should bring a snack.

Lastly, track and field camp for children K-5 of all skill levels will take place from 9 to 10:15 a.m. July 18-21 at George Fox University's Sfoffer Stadium. NHS coach Brandon Ramey will teach participants running techniques, basic track and field skills and about various events, including sprints, throwing and jumping. A camp t-shirt will be provided. Participants should bring water. Registration closes July 9 and costs $64.

For more information on these sports camps, email Jon Tromblay at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call him at 503-537-2909.

