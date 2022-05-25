Righetti advances to CIF Central Championship

Righetti Baseball is moving on to the Division I CIF Central Section Championship following their 4-1 win over Frontier.

The Warriors were in control from the 1st inning on, scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame.

A phenomenal start on the hill by Ricky Smith paired with his two-run single in the 1st inning helped propel the Warriors to victory.

"It's just unbelievable coming out like that, to the CIF Championship with this team, to just come out here and this year just dominate feels amazing," said Smith.

"I'm probably more proud than anything to be honest," said Righetti Head Coach Kyle Tognazzini.

The 5th seed Warriors will face the 2nd seed Stockdale in the championship game.

"We lost 14 in a row last year and they turned it around this year," said Tognazzini. "We've got guys that love to play together, guys who love each other, and guys that just love being at the field every day. I'm very proud of what they've done."

Righetti Baseball has never won a CIF title.