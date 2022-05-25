May 25 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

May 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Partridge Lane, North Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Greenleaf Drive, Stone Road and College Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Cedar Street and three commercial fire alarms on School Street.

May 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Franklin Street, James Street, Brutscher Street, Haworth Avenue and 11th Street in Dundee.

TVFR personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area near Jones Street and Chandler Drive, as well as providing fire information at Werth Boulevard and Portland Road.

May 14

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Gemini Lane, Carol Avenue, Brier Avenue in Dundee, Morton Street, Oak Drive, North Street, Werth Boulevard, Hulet Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Burlington Drive, Camille Place, Hulet Lane, Walnut Avenue, Main Street, Vittoria Way, Brooke Drive and Ninth Street in Dundee.

May 15

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Alder Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Aquarius Boulevard, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Douglas Avenue and Earlwood Road.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire on Everest Road and miscellaneous incident on Howard Street.

May 16

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Alder Street in Dundee, Haworth Avenue, Brutscher Street, Oak Drive, Hulet Lane, Elliott Road, Douglas Avenue, Werth Boulevard, Burlington Drive, Main Street and Aspen Way.

May 17

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Deborah Road, Alder Street in Dundee, Morton Street, Knoll Drive, Quail Drive, School Street, Brooke Drive and Dopp Road.

May 18

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Hayes Street, Mountain Top Road, Douglas Avenue, Sierra Vista Drive, Burlington Drive, Werth Boulevard and Providence Drive.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

May 16

Landi Pina-Hernandez, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. She was booked and released.

May 17

Christopher Scott Collins, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Logan Patrick Hutchinson, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for identity theft. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

May 18

Tayler Dean Lewis, 28, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a restraining order. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

May 19

Mario Parra Reyes, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for first-degree burglary and criminal trespass, as well as second-degree theft. Bail was set at $30,000 and the case remains open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

May 13-18

Shane Donovan Epping, 32, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Eugene Haley, 44, of Gaston, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Melinda R. Ruble, 34, of McMinnville, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Johnathan Izaeah McGraw, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving.

Allen J. Bear, 39, of Gresham, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Jose Luis Echevarria-Pineda, 59, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

Anna Margaret Cornell, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for theft of services.

Colby Dean Jungwirth, 28, of St. Paul, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Denise Perez, 36, of Tigard, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.

Elijah Job Wilson, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief.

Landi Pina-Hernandez, 30, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

Juan Diego Crisostomo-Laureano, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for hit and run.

Joshua Charles Worthington, 45, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Nicholas Lee Ervin, 53, of Portland, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief.

Sydni Ashton Davison, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving.

Cody Jaye Lindsay, 32, of Lebanon, was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer, third-degree assault, DUII, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a fugitive warrant from another agency or state, as well as other warrants or citations.

