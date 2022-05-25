May 25 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

Pity the culture warrior

I feel bad for the Newberg school board. They are culture warriors, victims, doing battle with the oppressive other side that has victimized them. The left is victimized and oppressed by the right, and the right is victimized and oppressed by the left.

The terrible part about being a warrior is that you are defined by the war. You must always lose or the war is over and there is no need for you. There is no victory beyond the fight. You must be a victimized loser in order to justify being there. There can be no middle ground for a warrior; to compromise is to be a traitor.

I can only imagine and pity how exhausting it must feel. To constantly be on the precipice of the apocalypse and see yourself as the only one who can stop it.

For myself, I can only continue to do the most subversive and radical thing I know of: to be optimistic and trusting that the future will be better.

I am a true progressive, not in the current political sense, but in my belief that society is always getting better and better. I have nothing to offer the warriors, but I will always devote myself to helping society continue improving.

Bob Woodruff, Newberg

Ban camping on public lands

Newberg should not allow camping on public land or in cars. Portland has allowed this and look how that turned out.

Ronald Hatfield, Newberg

City's change in deadline dooms URD referendum

Newberg's new urban renewal district will not be put to the vote in November.

I had had high hopes that the referendum would work but the deadline date for the submission of the signatures was suddenly changed with no reason given. This caused a significant reduction of time for the signature collectors.

The original date given by Newberg City Recorder Sue Ryan was May 31. But on May 9 we were notified that the date had been changed to May 18. That's a loss of 13 days! Since the ramifications of the urban renewal district will be significant over the next 30 years, it seems important for the citizens of Newberg to be able to study the 300-plus pages over the next few months in order to make an informed choice in November about the future of our town. Now this choice is snatched away by whoever changed that deadline date to May 31.

Who was that person and on what authority? I would like that chance to collect the signatures for authorization of the referendum to be returned to the citizens with the proper number of days allotted for the job.

Patrice Jordan, Newberg

