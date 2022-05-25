ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Registration open for CPRD's youth summer camps

By Megan Stewart
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvihH_0fpVdMPl00 From cooking classes to STEM programs, there's something for every child in Newberg and Dundee

Parents have a lot of options to keep their kids busy this summer.

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District, in collaboration with several other organizations, is offering a wide range of summer camps and special events for children of all ages from June until September.

Whether kids are interested in outdoor activities, crafting or STEM, there's an activity for everyone.

Youth gymnastics classes are available in June and July for children between 17 months and 15 years old. Classes are divided by age and mastery, with one class offered specifically for boys. Additionally, a four-day gymnastics camp is offered in July.

Esports camps are highly accessible, as well. George Fox University will host several week-long Esports camps in June and July, along with a couple of one-day events on June 18 and Sept. 3. Participants must be between 10 and 17 years old.

Science-enthusiasts have many options, too. Various Lego STEM classes are offered throughout June, July and August, including Minecraft Engineering, jedi-themed engineering and STEM challenges for children ages 5-7 and 7-11, as well as STEM exploration camps for kindergarteners, first and second graders and third and fourth graders.

Kids between 6 and 10 years old can also train to be space voyagers through the Blast in Space class or chemistry whizzes in the Pop Bang Fizz course.

Additionally, chess camps are available in August for kindergarteners to fifth-grade students.

Young equestrians will enjoy Oregon Dream Ponies' events, which include "unicorn pony rides" (ages 2-4) on June 25, Pony Palooza (ages 3-8) on July 9 and a three-day Little Ranchers camp (ages 8-13) from July 12-14.

As for outdoor activities, children can participate in Ninja Warrior Parkour from June 27 to July 1, attend an outdoor day camp in July and August and take an intro or advanced wilderness survival course in July and August respectively.

Children can also exercise and develop confidence through participating in Mighty Minds Run Club in August. To build fundamental skills for multiple sports, children between six and 12 years old can join Jordan Kent's Just Kids Skills Camp in August as well.

The cooking class Kids in the Kitchen! has a session for first- and second-grade students in July and a session for kindergarteners in August.

Dance and craft camps for several different age groups are also available, with each camp culminating in a performance at the Old Fashioned Festival in July.

Parents seeking to prepare their children for school should register for Bonnie Benedict's Kindergarten Readiness Program taking place from June to August, as well as Safety Town in August.

To learn more about and register for these summer camp and special events, visit cprdnewberg.org/general/page/summer-camps-and-special-events .

Summer Camp Childcare

For more consistent youth summer activities, look no further than Summer Camp Childcare, which includes up to 57 hours a week of crafts, games, sports, fieldtrips and themed events. The camp takes place 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 23 to Aug. 16.

Children ages 3 to 6 meet at the Chehalem Community Center, while 6- to 12-year-olds meet at Mabel Rush Elementary School. Lunch is provided and snacks are offered twice daily.

Registration costs $35 per child, is not refundable and must be completed 10 days in advance of attendance.

The camp's full-time plan, which consists of four to five days each week, is $190 per week for Newberg and Dundee residents and $210 per week for non-residents.

The part-time rate plan, consisting of two to three days each week, is $145 per week for residents and $165 per week for non-residents.

The daily rate plan is $60 per day, per child.

Each additional sibling receives a 20% discount.

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg's Big Top Ranch to host Northwest Magic Jamboree

Entering its 26th year, jamboree will feature young phenom Matthew Laslo, acclaimed veteran magicians Magic is coming to Newberg. After a 10-year hiatus, the Kramien Family is hosting its 26th Northwest Magic Jamboree June 10-12 at the Big Top Ranch near Newberg. Attendees will have access to performances and lectures from acclaimed professional magicians. "The NW Magic Jamboree is the perfect place to spark their (children's) curiosity," the jamboree's press release said. "Kids will have an opportunity to meet real working magicians, learn new tricks, see amazing shows and get advice from the pros — including Matthew Laslo!"...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

May 18 community briefs

City taking applications for council spot, Hankins nominated for state commissionCity seeks applicants for vacant council position The city of Newberg has an opening for District 2 on the City Council and is seeking applicants. Applications, available at City Hall or by visiting www.NewbergOregon.gov/District2, are due by June 3. The council's duties, among others, are to form city policy, approve the city budget and oversee city leadership, according to a press release from the organization. Hankins among candidates for state commissions and board appontments A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Newberg resident...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Urban renewal referendum dead in water

Group runs out of time to gather the 1,610 signatures necessary to refer the URD plan to a vote.An effort to put to a vote adoption of an urban renewal district plan in Newberg has failed. In late April, chief petitioner William Rosacker got approval from the city to begin seeking signatures to place the plan on the November general election ballot. He was initially told the deadline to gather the signatures would be May 31, but that schedule was moved up due to a technical error by the city, apparently dooming the effort. Sue Ryan, city recorder and elections...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon Military Museum reopening to public on Armed Forces Day

Camp Withycombe's Historic Park includes Quartermaster Storehouse, Battery-A Field Artillery Horse BarnOregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas is opening its Historic Park to the public on Saturday, May 21, as part of Armed Forces Day. For the first time in over a decade, visitors of all ages are invited to experience the two historic buildings anchoring Historic Park, including the Quartermaster Storehouse and Battery-A Field Artillery Horse Barn. As part of opening-day events, visitors can take part in the sights and sounds of the Vietnam War era while reenactors showcase period military vehicles and display tents. Armed Forces Day pays tribute to men and women who serve across all six branches of the U.S. military. Historic Park, 15300 S.E. Minuteman Way, and is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, from Armed Forces Day (May 21) through Veterans Day weekend (Nov. 12). {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Day Camp#George Fox University#Minecraft Engineering
The Newberg Graphic

Worthey Newberg's new city manager

Interim city manager for seven months, the former library director takes the job full-time.The city's favorite Scotsman, Will Worthey, is officially Newberg's city manager. The Newberg City Council voted unanimously to appoint Worthey, who had been serving as interim city manager since October, to the position during a special May 18 meeting reserved entirely for Worthey's appointment. Worthey, previously the city's library director, took on the interim role after Dan Weinheimer resigned 20 months into his service. Weinheimer was one of almost 10 interim or permanent city managers to have served in Newberg in the last 10 years....
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

May 18 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreNoise pollution ruining quality of life in Newberg To the editor: People in Newberg have their images of what they would like the city to evolve into. Some would like it to be the gateway to wine country, others would like a city of affordable housing, still others would like to see a community where you could work and raise a family, and of course some people would be happy with no change at all. I don't think any group of people would envision a town where...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Phillips gets Newberg board's nod for superintendent

In a 5-2 vote, the school board chooses the controversial educator over local resident and Silverton administrator. The Newberg School District has a new superintendent and his first challenge may be entering an organization where many preferred his opponent in the race. On May 10, the Newberg school board chose...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Urban renewal district plan may go to the voters

A Newberg resident is petitioning to put the plan on the November general election ballot. On two occasions over the past 40 years the Newberg City Council has created an urban renewal district. Each time adoption of the URD was referred to the city's voters, who defeated the city's plans outright.
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

