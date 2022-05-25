Registration open for CPRD's youth summer camps

From cooking classes to STEM programs, there's something for every child in Newberg and Dundee

Parents have a lot of options to keep their kids busy this summer.

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District, in collaboration with several other organizations, is offering a wide range of summer camps and special events for children of all ages from June until September.

Whether kids are interested in outdoor activities, crafting or STEM, there's an activity for everyone.

Youth gymnastics classes are available in June and July for children between 17 months and 15 years old. Classes are divided by age and mastery, with one class offered specifically for boys. Additionally, a four-day gymnastics camp is offered in July.

Esports camps are highly accessible, as well. George Fox University will host several week-long Esports camps in June and July, along with a couple of one-day events on June 18 and Sept. 3. Participants must be between 10 and 17 years old.

Science-enthusiasts have many options, too. Various Lego STEM classes are offered throughout June, July and August, including Minecraft Engineering, jedi-themed engineering and STEM challenges for children ages 5-7 and 7-11, as well as STEM exploration camps for kindergarteners, first and second graders and third and fourth graders.

Kids between 6 and 10 years old can also train to be space voyagers through the Blast in Space class or chemistry whizzes in the Pop Bang Fizz course.

Additionally, chess camps are available in August for kindergarteners to fifth-grade students.

Young equestrians will enjoy Oregon Dream Ponies' events, which include "unicorn pony rides" (ages 2-4) on June 25, Pony Palooza (ages 3-8) on July 9 and a three-day Little Ranchers camp (ages 8-13) from July 12-14.

As for outdoor activities, children can participate in Ninja Warrior Parkour from June 27 to July 1, attend an outdoor day camp in July and August and take an intro or advanced wilderness survival course in July and August respectively.

Children can also exercise and develop confidence through participating in Mighty Minds Run Club in August. To build fundamental skills for multiple sports, children between six and 12 years old can join Jordan Kent's Just Kids Skills Camp in August as well.

The cooking class Kids in the Kitchen! has a session for first- and second-grade students in July and a session for kindergarteners in August.

Dance and craft camps for several different age groups are also available, with each camp culminating in a performance at the Old Fashioned Festival in July.

Parents seeking to prepare their children for school should register for Bonnie Benedict's Kindergarten Readiness Program taking place from June to August, as well as Safety Town in August.

To learn more about and register for these summer camp and special events, visit cprdnewberg.org/general/page/summer-camps-and-special-events .

Summer Camp Childcare

For more consistent youth summer activities, look no further than Summer Camp Childcare, which includes up to 57 hours a week of crafts, games, sports, fieldtrips and themed events. The camp takes place 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 23 to Aug. 16.

Children ages 3 to 6 meet at the Chehalem Community Center, while 6- to 12-year-olds meet at Mabel Rush Elementary School. Lunch is provided and snacks are offered twice daily.

Registration costs $35 per child, is not refundable and must be completed 10 days in advance of attendance.

The camp's full-time plan, which consists of four to five days each week, is $190 per week for Newberg and Dundee residents and $210 per week for non-residents.

The part-time rate plan, consisting of two to three days each week, is $145 per week for residents and $165 per week for non-residents.

The daily rate plan is $60 per day, per child.

Each additional sibling receives a 20% discount.

