Portland, OR

Sheriff's deputy continues to recover from violent crash

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bJbc_0fpVdLX200 St. Paul's Michael Trotter sustained life-threatening injuries in a April 25 crash that killed two Southridge High School students

A St. Paul man's recovery from a violent crash that took the lives of two high school students is continuing.

Deputy Michael Trotter of the Washington County Sheriff's Office was severely injured when his marked patrol SUV was struck by a mid-sized car driven by a Southridge High School student near the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard just after midnight on April 25. Two of the five occupants of the car were killed in the crash. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGecY_0fpVdLX200

Trotter sustained what Sheriff Pat Garrett characterized days later as life-threatening injuries in the crash. Trotter's wife told a Portland TV station that her husband's injuries included a shattered pelvis, internal bleeding and extensive damage to his left leg. She added that the prognosis is that Trotter will not regain full use of his leg. Trotter is a seven-year veteran of the sheriff's office; he started as a reserve officer in 2013 and became a full-time patrol deputy in 2015, Garrett said.

Efforts to help pay for the family's expenses are well underway through the crowdfunding site, GoFundMe. As of May 17, more than $116,153 had been funneled into the account, which had an original goal of $100,000.

The plea that accompanies the account says Trotter was trapped inside his vehicle for "an extended period" and that the deputy underwent hours of surgery before being transferred to the unidentified hospital's intensive care unit.

"Deputy Trotter's injuries are extensive, requiring many more surgeries over the next several weeks," the post said. "This fund is to help our best friend Deputy Trotter, his wife and young son with related expenses during the long road to recovery."

A spokesman for the WCSO declined to name the hospital where Trotter is being treated, nor his age, but did comment on his recovery.

"Deputy Trotter's current status is stable and he was recently taken off a respirator," WCSO Sgt. Danny DiPietro said. "He is able to communicate with family and medical staff.

Investigation continues

In addition to the two Southridge students who died in the crash — 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera — three other students were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated the students were traveling southbound on Murray Boulevard and ran a red light at the highway before striking Trotter's SUV in the driver's door, according to Beaverton police. Neither the WCSO or Beaverton police commented on whether drugs, alcohol or excessive speed played a part in the crash.

Sheriff Pat Garrett said the WCSO's crash analysis reconstruction team responded to the scene soon after the crash, as did a senior deputy district attorney assigned to CART that "is an integral part of the investigation."

Portland media outlets reported last week that the investigation into the crash has progressed into a criminal probe, saying the driver of the car ran a red light and struck the deputy. The driver remains hospitalized; the other survivors have been released from care.

Comments / 8

Tell me another one
4d ago

Hope that teen is charged to the fullest extent.... sick of these accidents.. such disregard for human life.

Reply(3)
8
Boogymama
4d ago

This is so sad; 2 lives lost, 1 man will likely lose his livelyhood as well as have life long health issues, and the other 3 young people will have live with this horrible memory - and possibly health issues as well. All because a young person ran a red light. I hope they use this as a teachable moment for a long time to come for young people who are bringing to drive. They don't show those movies like we had to watch in Drivers Ed. I think that's a mistake. New drivers need to understand the consequences of driving under the influence, or not paying attention, or many other bad driving habits. Every time they get behind the wheel they are taking lives into their hands; their life, their passangers lives, the lives of others on the road, and even the lives of anyone who is close enough to possibly be affected by their negligence.

Reply
3
