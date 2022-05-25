Worthey Newberg's new city manager

Interim city manager for seven months, the former library director takes the job full-time.

The city's favorite Scotsman, Will Worthey, is officially Newberg's city manager.

The Newberg City Council voted unanimously to appoint Worthey, who had been serving as interim city manager since October, to the position during a special May 18 meeting reserved entirely for Worthey's appointment.

Worthey, previously the city's library director, took on the interim role after Dan Weinheimer resigned 20 months into his service. Weinheimer was one of almost 10 interim or permanent city managers to have served in Newberg in the last 10 years.

"It's been a challenge, but he (Worthey) rose to the challenge and really impressed a lot of us, and that's been great to see," Mayor Rick Rogers said. He added, "It's not always been smooth at city hall, so this is a good move."

A panel consisting of the council, city staff members and business owners from the community selected Worthey from a pool of three candidates.

"I think we're all really happy with the outcome," Rogers said, noting Worthey is a hard worker, something that became evident during his interim time on the job.

"He's also very highly ethical, not that anybody else wasn't, but he's very ethical and he understands the importance of management," Rogers said. "Areas that he may not be as strong in -- say land-use planning -- he knows that he's got department heads that are strong in that area."

To instill much-needed stability in the city, the council set Worthey's contract for four years.

Initially, the city's plan was for Worthey to serve as interim city manager for six months while the council hunted for Weinheimer's permanent replacement. Worthey was also hesitant to accept more than a temporary position in the beginning.

But that didn't dissuade city employees on all levels from repeatedly asking him to apply to become the permanent city manager.

"They really liked the way the tone was going, so ultimately they wore me down," Worthey said. "It was kind of funny, they just went on and on, and there were many people very adamant that this was the right thing for the city."

Worthey started considering the permanent position between March and April, but his wife had the final say on whether he applied.

"It was obviously a really big change in my life," Worthey said. "I mean, I've been in library work since the '80s. So, you know, to change careers in your 50s is a big deal. That gave us both a lot of pause for thought."

As for whether he'll miss being a librarian, Worthey said, "Desperately."

"My identity is wrapped up in being a librarian," he said. "It's a bittersweet decision but I feel like it's for the greater good."

Worthey has also come to terms with the fact that the job will never be easy, nor particularly enjoyable.

"People shouldn't be doing the job of being a city manager if they're looking for fun," he said. "If they're looking for fun, this isn't the job. If they're looking to make people's lives better in the community, that's why they would do this job."

Worthey felt the same way about librarianship.

"I mean, the librarianship was a lot more fun, but the purpose of being a librarian was to make people's lives better …," he said. "Well, this is just an extension of that philosophy."

When asked about what attributes make him a good city manager, Worthey emphasized what he called "servant leadership."

"I'm always happy to get my hands dirty," Worthey said. "Nothing is beneath me. And I think by setting that example for the organization, people will know that's how it has to be throughout the organization."

To illustrate his point, he explained that he often helps staff with miscellaneous tasks outside his job description that need to be done, such as moving heavy materials around.

"That's probably not a normal city manager thing to do, but that's a normal Will Worthey thing to do and that's never going to change," he said.

He added that he does his own administration work, including data input, data entry, spreadsheets, Word documents, coding and pagination.

"No one helps me with that," Worthey said. "I don't have an administrative assistant and I don't need one because I prefer to do my own work and share that example."

Worthey said he sees himself in this position long-term.

"Presumably, if I do well enough, that will be renewed for future terms of four years until … whenever retirement may come," Worthey said. "And I'm certainly not counting the days to retirement. I have lots to do."

In fact, Worthey views the four-year contract as a blessing.

"I'm very satisfied with that (the contract) because, like I said, I'm not looking to go anywhere," Worthey said. "Frequently cities will have city managers that pass through. They go from one city to another and that's really not why I'm interested (in the position). My wife and I love it here."

