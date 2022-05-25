Urban renewal referendum dead in water

Group runs out of time to gather the 1,610 signatures necessary to refer the URD plan to a vote.

An effort to put to a vote adoption of an urban renewal district plan in Newberg has failed.

In late April, chief petitioner William Rosacker got approval from the city to begin seeking signatures to place the plan on the November general election ballot. He was initially told the deadline to gather the signatures would be May 31, but that schedule was moved up due to a technical error by the city, apparently dooming the effort.

Sue Ryan, city recorder and elections officer for the city, took responsibility for the mix-up with the schedule, affirming that the deadline originally was set at May 31.

"I had calculated it based on mention of 'business days' in the (state) referendum manual referring to the receipt of the ballot title and referral to the city attorney for drafting the title," she said in an email.

However, when Ryan returned May 9 from a brief vacation, Ryan saw a May 2 inquiry from one of the petition circulators, local resident Jim Talt, from a week prior.

"Our city attorney, James Walker, had responded to Mr. Talt that the deadline should be calculated using calendar days," she wrote. "On May 9, I reviewed my work, contacted Deputy County Clerk Keri Hinton and realized I had been in error."

Ryan then reissued the letter permitting Rosacker to gather petition signatures, adjusting the deadline to May 18 instead of the end of the month. She also notified state and county officials and updated the city's website with the new information.

However, Ryan said she was puzzled why the change in the deadline date came as a surprise: "I do understand from an email from Mr. Talt yesterday, however, that (Talt and Rosacker) have been in frequent communication, so I would think that Mr. Talt would have passed on the change in deadline to Mr. Rosacker on May 2."

She went on to say that the state's standards for creating and circulating referendums are "complex and multiple" depending on the jurisdiction.

"I would say that referendum petitions are quite rare," Ryan said. "In my eight years with the city I have never had one, nor in the two cities I worked in prior to this."

Rosacker heard from Ryan as well. "First of all, my apologies for the error in calculating the due date for your petition sheets," she wrote him in an email. "I had used business days when it should have been calendar days for the count."

As late as May 11 and despite the news of the rushed deadline, Rosacker remained determined to gather the requisite signatures to put the fate of the URD to the voters.

"It was always going to be tough, but it got tougher," he said in an email. "I do not quit. Let's see what is in the bag by then."

Talt acknowledged on May 18 that the group did not have the more than 1,600 signatures necessary to place the URD question on the ballot but added that the effort was not wasted.

"I personally collected 93 petition signatures in support of the referendum," he told Ryan in an email. "My objection to the tax district is that it was created without a public vote."

He added that he visited 192 homes "while walking in two northwest and southeast Newberg neighborhoods. One-hundred-seven homes answered the door, with 93 residents signing the petition.

"Many signers opined that they supported the URD, but felt it should be voted on," Talt said.

The impetus for creation of an urban renewal program was identified as a potential economic development tool by a number of agencies, including the Newberg Economic Development Strategy, Newberg Downtown Improvement Plan and A NewBERG Community Vision, as well as the city's riverfront master plan and housing needs analysis.

An urban renewal district is an economic development tool that helps cities revitalize parts of town using something called tax increment financing. Tax increment financing does not mean property owners will incur an additional tax, but rather that a portion of future proceeds from property taxes on land within the urban renewal area are redirected to the city for revitalization efforts.

This is the city's third attempt to create an URD; the previous two were rejected by Newberg voters.

Still, longtime URD advocate and chairman of the city's Urban Renewal Citizens Advisory Committee, John Bridges, is optimistic that the referendum won't slow the progress made over the past four years on the project.

"We look forward to building out our community's infrastructure to provide good, family-wage industrial jobs for our community," he wrote in an email. "We are also excited about the new opportunities for our walkable downtown now that the bypass is built."

