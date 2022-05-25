ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 25 outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

May 25

Jason L. Saddoris, 40, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Kenneth Ricard Salet, 31, is wanted on an FTA for felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Silvestre Flores Salinas, 43, is wanted on an FTA for conspiracy to deliver meth, delivering meth, possession of a controlled substance (PCS) and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

William Aaron Ray Salina, 30, is wanted on an FTA for attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.

Stephen Anthony Saluskin, 62, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Dennis Zane Salzetti, 35, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Rodney Wayne Sanders, 40, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and theft.

David Matthew Sandoval, 43, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of controlled substances and FTA.

Natosha Lynn Sandstorn, 44, is wanted on an FTA for PCS and interfering with a police officer.

Benito Santiago-Ramirez, 38, is wanted on an FTA for giving false information to a police officer in connection with a citation or warrant.

Laurentino Santos-Cortex, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Rafael Martinez Santos, 43, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

Hironobu Sato, 30, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Allanah Colleen Saunders, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless driving and failure to pay diversion and property damage.

Khone Khim Savanphayphan, 37, is wanted on an FTA for identity theft, second-degree forgery, possession of forged instruments and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Keith Leroy Schadt, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree theft.

William Lee Schultz, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Charity Sue Schwarz, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Christian Faye Scott, 34, is wanted on a probation violation and FTA.

Ryan Anthony Scott, 33, is wanted on an FTA for public indecency.

Maria Theresa Simpoo Dillon, 40, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Richard Franklin Hutchings, 34, is wanted on a warrant for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Ronald Edward Irvine III, 32, is wanted on an FTA for menacing and reckless driving.

Larry Ray Nagel, 62, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

The Newberg Graphic

May 25 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log May 12 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Partridge Lane, North Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Greenleaf Drive, Stone Road and College Street. TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Cedar Street and three commercial fire alarms on School Street. May 13 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Franklin Street, James Street, Brutscher Street, Haworth Avenue and 11th Street in Dundee. TVFR personnel responded to a report of smoke in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
