Cultural center's conversation series talks diversity, equity, inclusion

By Megan Stewart
 4 days ago
Including You conversation series features six Oregon artists, partners with local, state organizations

Art has always elicited conversation. The Chehalem Cultural Center seeks to continue that tradition with its monthly Including You conversation series exploring themes of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Taking place in-house, CCC is partnering with Providence Newberg Medical Center, A-Dec and George Fox University, as well as receiving support from Oregon Cultural Trust, Oregon Humanities and Oregon Community Foundation.

"We are excited to be hosting this series," Sean Andries, CCC's executive director, said. "Our mission is to connect community and culture and these conversations are natural way to do that — using art as the gateway to larger conversations. Bringing people together and sharing experiences — that is how we build community."

Each conversation will showcase an Oregon artist whose work is "encouraging us to join them in being curious, listening to understand, and building a collective community that works together toward greater inclusion in our town," a press release said.

"At Providence, our mission calls us to be steadfast in serving all, especially those who are vulnerable, affirming the human dignity of each person," PNMC Chief Executive Joe Yoder said. "We are proud to support the Including You Conversation series in hopes to increase dialogue about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in its unique way."

Thursday marks the start of the series. Poet Desmond Spann will serve as equity emcee and headline the first conservation.

"This is an opportunity to have honest and kind conversations that advances human connection and builds community," Spann said.

"Fostering an environment where people can share ideas and talk about our differences is at the heart of a healthy community," Mariah Robbins, A-Dec's vice president of people and operations, said. "I am pleased to join our partners … in supporting an effort to engage in open dialogue and celebrate what makes our community a great place to grow."

Next month's conversation will happen on June 16 and feature Dana Lynn Louis, a visual artist and founding director of Gather:Make:Shelter. Other future conversations will feature Megan Diana McGeorge, founder and executive director of Piano. Push. Play on July 21; Mosley Wotta, an interdisciplinary artist, on Aug. 18; Joaquin Lopez, a Portland creative laureate and musician, on Sept. 15; and Sharita Towne, a multi-disciplinary artist, on Nov. 17. Each discussion will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required. Pre-register at chehalemculturalcenter.org/including-you-conversation-series .

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

