ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla baseball closes out season

By John Baker
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXJM8_0fpVd88q00 An 'up and down' season portends some good things in the future as injuries forced young players into the lineup.

A promising start gave way to a season of struggle as key injuries hit the Molalla High baseball team.

The Indians finished the season 4-12 in Tri-Valley Conference play, 5-18 overall. Early on, the team showed plenty of grit, opening the season with a series of close losses, but losing three seniors eventually began to tell on the team.

"We had an okay year. In the beginning, we looked strong and ready to compete," coach Gary Miller said. "We ran into some injury issues, losing three seniors early on. As a team, we had ups and downs all year."

In all, the Indians lost eight games by three runs or less.

Miller said that his team's pitching group turned out to be a highlight of the season.

"We have a young staff with Zach Clinton (So.), Tucker Ward (Jr.) and Jackson Baton (Jr.) all pitching well and looking to be even better next year," Miller said. "We have a freshman on our squad, Nyxon Hopping, who will be one to watch. I was a little nervous that he would be intimidated by varsity pitching early on, but that subsided once the season started. He batted .375 on the year, is showing promise as a pitcher, confidence on the basepath, and is excellent behind the plate."

What felled the Indians, as indicated by their bevy of close losses, was the lack of timely hitting and issues in the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1D99_0fpVd88q00

"That was our Achilles heel," Miller noted. "We left runners on base far too often and left our pitchers out on the mound too long at times."

In its last game of the season, a 1-0 loss to Estacada on May 16, the Indians and Rangers engaged in a classic pitcher's duel. It was also a glimpse, Miller hopes, of what the future might hold for his squad.

"Our team showed what we can expect for next season," he said. "Zach Clinton threw a gem, but Estacada manufactured a run in classic baseball fashion (for the win).

Estacada's Cory James walked, stole second and third, then was brought home on a sac fly to score the only run of the game. James then came on in relief and shut the Indians down in the last inning.

Miller called it a "notable effort by a guy who just wanted it. Hats off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6a8f_0fpVd88q00

He also noted that the Indians have room to grow and that he thought the future was bright.

"We'll lose a few key seniors, Caden Alexander had a great year batting close to .360, was a very reliable pitcher, shortstop and second baseman. Mike Stephens was solid at first base and was looking to have a really good year until an injury to his shoulder cut his season short," Miller said. "Outfielder Tony Morfin was solid in center field all year. We will miss his leadership and his speed on the bases. Theo Nunn had a decent senior season and his hitting and fielding improved as the season went along. The seniors we lost to injury, Isaac Klementis, Evan McEachran and Caden Raihala were definitely missed this year. All great players and fine young men. We wish them all the best in the future."

For the future, Miller noted junior outfielder Chase Maricich as one who started the season slowly, but something clicked as the season moved along and he looks in line for a good senior campaign in 2023.

"His hitting really improved, as well as his defense in the outfield," Miller said. "He has excellent speed on the bases and his awareness has improved. He also took the mound for us and threw a no-hitter against Corbett. We expect him to be on the hill next year to improve our staff even more. Junior Tucker Ward was very solid on the mound this year and will be a force to reckoned with in his senior season. Our everywhere player, junior WIll Mason, was given the task of taking over at third base and improved game after game. He hit the ball well, batting .280 on the season, and collected 6 RBI in 11 games. We expect him to have a solid senior year. We also had a few call-ups from JV that showed we have some young talent in the wings. Freshmen Mason King and Mason Mead made the move up for a couple of games and were fearless against varsity pitching and played the field well.

'One of the highlights of the season was exchange student Tobias Kroupa," Miller added. "He had never played the game before and proved to be a quick learner. He played mostly on JV but spent a little time at the varsity level. He collected a couple of hits, an RBI, and scored two runs. On top of that, he is just a great team player and a fine young man."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

North Marion goes down swinging in 4-3 loss against Mazama

Seventh inning rally falls short as Huskies' season comes to a close in the state quarterfinals.A half of a step is all that stood between the North Marion baseball team and a berth in the 4A state semifinals. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Mazama Marcos Ulloa-Ford was just a hair faster. The Vikings' sophomore starting pitcher made the game-winning play to close the door on North Marion's seventh inning rally, delivering a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the quarterfinals to close the season at Bob Brack Stadium on May 27. The 3-seed Huskies had high hopes for a deep playoff run after...
MARION, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Advances With Win Over Cal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined to strike out 10 California batters as second-seeded Oregon State advanced with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed California Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers improved to 2-0 at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and 43-13 this season with the win....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estacada, OR
Molalla, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Molalla, OR
Education
City
Molalla, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Miller
beachconnection.net

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANBY MAN DIES IN DIAMOND LAKE AREA CRASH

A Canby man died in a single vehicle crash in the Diamond Lake area Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:35 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the wreck on Highway 138E near milepost 78. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound sedan operated by...
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Rangers#Highschoolsports#Molalla High Baseball#Indians#Nyxon Hopping#Basepath
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
corvallisclinic.com

Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, Retires After 22 Years at The Corvallis Clinic

After 22 years, Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, is retiring from The Corvallis Clinic. Dr. With has been a valuable part of our Internal Medicine Team in North Albany. He spent four years on the Board of Directors (part of that as Board Vice President) and was critical in getting all of the clinical activities in North Albany off the ground. “I was directly involved in the construction of our new building in North Albany, and seeing it go from an idea to a beautiful and excellent clinic was awesome,” said Dr. Wirth in his retirement interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
HILLSBORO, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Serving their neighbors: Kristy's food cart offers 'down-home' cooking on Estacada's Main Street

Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
ESTACADA, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
159
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy