ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Circle Season 4 Spoilers! Trevor and DeLeesa St. Agathe Discuss the Transition from Profile to Player

By Mike Bloom
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The interview below contains spoilers for all of Netflix‘s The Circle season 4, which aired in May. Please do not continue if you do not wish to be spoiled on who was blocked in those episodes. Last year, Trevor St. Agathe showed his face on The Circle....

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#The Circle#Little Games#Antivirus Software#Hope I#Parade Com
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Survivor 42 Runner-Up Mike Turner Breaks Down the Jury Reaction and Playing with Honesty

At long last, Survivor 42 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com‘s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Mike Turner’s Survivor game was all about defying expectations. Knowing he had a tough look, the retired firefighter hoped to show his softer, more social side. And indeed, his connections proved to be his strongest suit, getting him in tight with several people. Unfortunately, he also subverted expectations in another way when it came to attempting to play his game with integrity and honesty. While people were happy to hear it in the game, they were not so much on Day 26 when they heard him claim that, despite him having been behind some of their blindsided. So Mike’s game went down in flames (the day after he built a huge one), as he finished in second place overall.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

'Sit Down!' Here's Everything We Know About Abbott Elementary Season 2

If you’ve seen Abbott Elementary, you know why fans are already clamoring for Abbott Elementary Season 2. The show, about inner-city teachers and staff in Philadelphia, is warm, authentic and laugh-out-loud funny. After 35 days, views of the first episode soared from 2.79 million to 7 million viewers across all platforms. The second episode of the show gave network ABC its biggest ratings since the 2020 series finale of Modern Family.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Parade

The 7 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments in the Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Finale

After making the creative decision to leave the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy has returned to the types of storylines the show is most known for, including new romantic relationships, heart-pounding disasters, and major hospital drama—all of which comes to a head in the 2-part finale, consisting of episodes “Out for Blood” and “You Are the Blood,” the latter of which also serves as the series’ 400th episode. The two episodes revolved around a major nationwide blood shortage, leaving the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial tasked with stretching their limited quantity of blood as far as it can go.
TV SERIES
Parade

Martin Freeman Stars in The Responder, a New British Police Drama Streaming Now in the U.S.

Thank the Brits for some of the greatest television series to come out in decades. Shows like The Office, Killing Eve, Fleabag and Sanditon all have found ardent fans stateside as well as worldwide. Iconic shows like Top Gear, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and Doctor Who have run for decades. The Responder is another great series coming to the U.S. The crime thriller series stars Sherlock‘s Martin Freeman as a Liverpool urgent response officer and the pressures of his job and life at home.
TV SERIES
Parade

Survivor Season 43: Everything We Know So Far (Including When It Premieres)

In the past year, a “new era” of Survivor came about, bringing twists and turns on the formula that has kept the show afloat for over 20 years. And with two seasons in the rearview mirror, in season 43, a new group of castaways have begun on the 26-day adventure of a lifetime, hoping they’ll be the next one to join the winner’s circle.
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy