Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. A Cincinnati City Council committee voted 7-1 Tuesday against designating the former Terrace Plaza Hotel on Sixth Street as a local historic landmark. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney viewed the historic designation as too restrictive for any developer who wanted to renovate the building and bring it back to productive use. While this is not the final vote, the outcome at committee level is expected to be repeated in front of the full city council, likely today.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO