ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Community favorite gets Clarkston port executive director job

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago

The man soon to be the Port of Clarkston’s executive director has close ties to the area.

Chris Rasmussen, 43, the director of operations of the Port of Port Angeles in Washington state was offered the job Thursday after a unanimous vote of Clarkston’s port commissioners.

Earlier this week, he accepted the position that has an annual salary of $115,000 per year plus benefits that include health insurance and retirement, said Mark Brigham, chairman of Clarkston’s Port Commission.

Rasmussen will begin at the Port of Clarkston on June 20 and work with the present executive director, Wanda Keefer, during a transition period until she retires this fall.

The port has developed the telecommunications infrastructure in Asotin County and is the easternmost stop for multiday cruises along the Snake and Columbia rivers that brought 17,000 tourists to the area in 2021. The volume of passengers booking those excursions is expected to climb rapidly in coming years.

The port also leases land and buildings to businesses and organizations.

The oldest of five children, Rasmussen has been following those activities for 12 years after his mother and stepfather moved to the area. His youngest brother is a graduate of Clarkston High School. His second-to-youngest brother completed a degree at Lewis-Clark State College and is employed by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

“I’ve always felt the Port of Clarkston has a ton of potential,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen was picked over the other two finalists for the job — George Cress, city planner of Pendleton, Ore., and Marc Thornsbury, who was most recently the executive director of the Port of Klickitat in Washington — for a number of reasons, Brigham said.

The Port of Port Angeles official was the overwhelming favorite of community members who provided feedback after an event where Rasmussen, Cress and Thornsbury gave presentations and answered questions, Brigham said.

Rasmussen has ideas about how to generate more revenue from Turning Pointe, a Port of Clarkston development just west of Evans Road in Clarkston that only has two tenants, Brigham said.

At the Port of Port Angeles, where Rasmussen has worked for seven years, he oversees 20 full and part-time employees.

They staff two marinas with a total of 700 slips, a log yard that handles logs going to domestic destinations, a marine terminal that ships logs heading to China and wood chips going to British Columbia, Canada, and a general aviation airport.

Before joining the Port of Port Angeles, Rasmussen was a project manager at a civil construction company.

“(Rasumussen) brings a wealth of port experience, including management, job retention, and job creation,” Brigham said in a news release.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Delays coming to US 195 for concrete panel replacement

THORNTON, Wash. — Drivers traveling between Spokane and Pullman should expect significant delays over the next several months. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that crews will begin work on US 195 to replace damaged concrete. The project begins on May 31 and is expected to last through September.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: First-of-its-kind cohousing community opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – With more people moving into the Inland Northwest, there aren’t as many homes to accommodate them. People are feeling the housing crunch, and a brand new, first-of-its-kind cohousing community in the Inland Northwest just finished and opened up. It already sold out. Haystack Heights Cohousing has been in the works for five years, sitting in the South...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Clarkston, WA
Big Country News

Riding For Research: Clarkston Resident to Cycle 2,900 Miles to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to Raise Awareness and Money for Children's Cancer Research

CLARKSTON - Jolee Nicholas, a 19-year-old resident of Clarkston, WA, will soon depart on a cycling journey from her hometown to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, alongside her father and one friend in hopes of raising awareness and funding for the Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute. Did you know, 1 in 285...
CLARKSTON, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kinderhaven announces it can 'no longer exist'

SANDPOINT — At 9 years old, she was in 15 foster homes in less than two years before arriving at Kinderhaven. And, in the time she has been with the group foster home, she has made tremendous strides, Jennifer Plummer, Kinderhaven executive director said. She also will likely be...
SANDPOINT, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mom spurred to action by Texas murders

(The Center Square) – A Spokane mother is circulating a petition to push for greater security measures at local schools in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cruise#Port Commission#Clarkston High School#Lewis Clark State College
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho AG announces settlement with northern Idaho contractor

Attorney General (AG) Lawrence Wasden recently announced a settlement with Coeur d’Alene contractor Alexander Welstad and his company NAA Partners. Wasden stated in a press release that the AG's office received 17 complaints over four months, alleging over $790,ooo in consumer losses. The settlement revokes Welstad’s Idaho contractor registration and permanently prohibits him from advertising or ...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Memorial Day events in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area

SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane and surrounding areas are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Locations around the Inland Northwest will host a variety of events to observe and celebrate Memorial Day 2022. Family Fun. Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho will offer free admission to military personnel, veterans, police officers,...
SPOKANE, WA
FireEngineering.com

One Dead, One Badly Burned as Spokane (WA) Fights Four Major Fires

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Country
China
KTVB

North Idaho woman in federal prison for stalking ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from westbound I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Several crashes have been cleared from westbound I-90 near Spokane St. in Post Falls. The Idaho State Police and the Post Falls Police Department responded to the area Friday afternoon saying several cars were involved. Part of westbound I-90 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.   It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Next level' Cd'A smart home

COEUR d’ALENE — No ocean view. No mountain top. No famous neighbors. But what this house does offer is ultra-cool comfort — everything you could want or need or ask for. And it’s well worth the $3.29 million asking price, said Darren Miller, real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, who has the listing.
KREM2

Severe thunderstorm threat Thursday evening for Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — While it's the warmest day of the year for the Spokane area, there is also the chance for severe thunderstorms this evening for parts of Washington and Idaho. The Storm Prediction Center, which oversees severe weather risk across the country, has placed areas of southeastern Washington...
KIVI-TV

Barclay Bay boat ramp closed for the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak has announced that Barclay Bay Boat Ramp will be closed this summer due to low water levels, sedimentation on the ramp and lack of docking space. Parking for vehicles and trailers will still be available. Officials with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps...
BOISE, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy