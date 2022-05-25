ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Well-intentioned feline assistance goes awry

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tujaF_0fpVb12B00

Sometimes, when people want to help animals, they end up overwhelmed and in a little over their heads.

That was the situation in two recent animal cases that involved the Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Jenna Redheart, director of the rescue group, along with Dawn Lesperance, a volunteer with the rescue, are currently finding homes for more than 40 cats that were at a residence in Lewiston’s Normal Hill.

The Lewiston Police Department was made aware of the situation where the woman who owned the cats had a health emergency and was unable to take care of the cats. Neighbors called, seeing the cats in the windows, and officers went to the home to feed and water the animals, and check the litter boxes. It was then that Lewiston police officers realized there were more than the 20 felines originally reported in the home.

“The bad thing about having that many cats is, you don’t know how many cats you have,” Lesperance said.

By Sunday, Redheart and Lesperance were able to enter the home, along with Lewiston police officer Tanisha Earl and animal control officer Doug Willey, and cooperated with the homeowner to rehome the cats. The cats were all healthy, had good weight, no fleas, no breathing issues and received health checks at the Lewiston Veterinary Clinic, one of many clinics that partners with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Only a couple cats had immediate health concerns, including an older cat with a thyroid issue.

“For the most part, they’re healthy cats, there’s just a lot of them,” Lesperance said. “If you can ever be surprised by a rescue of 50 cats, this is the one.”

Most of the cats were born in the home. “We have five flavors (of cats) — mostly gray tabbies,” Lesperance said, which indicated that a lot of the cats were related.

There is a feral cat colony nearby and some of the cats were likely taken from there. A few might be cats who belonged to people in the neighborhood that were taken in to be cared for, not knowing they already had a home.

Those who think a missing cat might be at the residence should email cats@IdahoRescue.org and provide a photo of the animal along when and where the cat went missing from, distinguishing marks, whether it’s male or female and if it’s been microchipped.

“She’s not your typical hoarder,” Redheart said of the woman. Lesperance agreed, saying that she likely meant to do well by taking the cats in, but then the situation got out of hand. The duo counted a total of 46 cats that were divided into rooms. “She was kinda surprised,” Lesperance said when the woman realized how many cats she actually had.

Redheart and Lesperance have seen a lot of support from the community as well. The network received 71 emails about the cats and rescue groups from Pullman; McCall; Hailey, Idaho; and Montana have agreed to take some cats. Some people asking if their cat has been found at the home are then wanting to adopt if their cat isn’t found.

“We have a fantastic network,” Redheart said of other groups and shelters around the region who assist with big cases like this.

The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is already at capacity with 100 cats. “It’s kitten season,” Redheart said. “This time of year is the worst” when it comes to shelter capacity. While the shelter and other groups can find homes and foster homes, trying to find places for more than 40 cats all at once is a challenge. However, in this case because the cats are being taken care of at the home, they can remain until they are rehomed or taken to a shelter.

Redheart is also a part of the Animal Cruelty Unit, which was started by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, to address and raise awareness of animal cruelty and neglect cases. Redheart said having that resource has been a double-edged sword because there are more reports coming in so there’s a bigger need for resources, volunteers, funds and a location. In cases of animal abuse or neglect, Redheart said it’s often the result of some other situation like elder abuse, drug abuse or child abuse, that involves the police and the person is taken into custody and the animal needs to be taken care of.

However, in this case, Redheart and Lesperance said the amount of cats was unintentional and not malicious. The woman is also planning to keep three of the cats, which are currently being boarded at the Lewiston Veterinary Clinic while she recovers from her recent health emergency.

There was a similar situation a couple weeks ago with a man who had 20 dogs at his home. Redheart and Lesperance said the man couldn’t say no to people who were getting rid of dogs, then ended up “way in over his head.”

“He was doing the best he could,” Lesperance said. “Every dog we took, he cried.” The dogs as well as puppies from one of the dogs are being taken care of by the group.

Both Redheart and Lesperance said people have been mean to the woman with the cats on social media, not understanding the full situation. That kind of reaction can drive people away from getting help, which is not what Redheart and the rescue network want. She said that people who are feeling overwhelmed or need help can reach out to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.

“Ask for help if you need it, we’re not going to judge,” Redheart said. “Usually, humans need help, too, not just the animals.”

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Family of missing woman still seeking answers

The daughter of a missing North Idaho woman wants answers. Suzanne Timms, a 48-year-old Walla Walla nurse, has lost both of her parents, her sister and a son. The string of tragedies began in 1976, when her mother, Patricia Otto of Lewiston, suddenly vanished. Timms was 3 years old at the time. After years of searching for the truth, she believes her father, Ralph Otto, was responsible for her mother’s...
LEWISTON, ID
KTVB

North Idaho woman in federal prison for stalking ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'I gotta go back'

POST FALLS — After Gary Dagastine finishes repairs and replacing parts on two recumbent bikes, the man asks what he owes. “Oh, you can do better than that,” the man says. Dagastine grins, walks away, into his house, and returns a moment later with a receipt. The man...
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lifestyle
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Montana State
City
Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

Riding For Research: Clarkston Resident to Cycle 2,900 Miles to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to Raise Awareness and Money for Children's Cancer Research

CLARKSTON - Jolee Nicholas, a 19-year-old resident of Clarkston, WA, will soon depart on a cycling journey from her hometown to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, alongside her father and one friend in hopes of raising awareness and funding for the Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute. Did you know, 1 in 285...
CLARKSTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Clark
Shoshone News Press

Montana men arrested for drug trafficking

Two Montana residents were taken into custody on Interstate 90 Tuesday east of Coeur d'Alene after trafficking levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle they were traveling in. Idaho State Police tells The Press that ISP K-9 Handler Cpl. Seth Green stopped an black Ford Focus with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FireEngineering.com

One Dead, One Badly Burned as Spokane (WA) Fights Four Major Fires

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, May 26, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, May 26, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- people terrorizing comp, they are on the roof, comp is in the back yard. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L7619 Civil Dispute. Incident Address: 700 PARK AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:33:11. Phone contact;...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

'North Idaho cops WILL run in to protect children': Post Falls Fraternal Order of Police president responds to Uvalde response time in school shooting

POST FALLS, Idaho — The president of the Post Falls Fraternal Order of Police released a statement on Texas law enforcement's response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Approximately 20 Uvalde law enforcement officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary School for more than 45 minutes before U.S....
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#Feral Cats#Female Cats#Missing Cat#Volunteers#Cat Rescue Adoption
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from westbound I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Several crashes have been cleared from westbound I-90 near Spokane St. in Post Falls. The Idaho State Police and the Post Falls Police Department responded to the area Friday afternoon saying several cars were involved. Part of westbound I-90 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.   It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Memorial Day events in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area

SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane and surrounding areas are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Locations around the Inland Northwest will host a variety of events to observe and celebrate Memorial Day 2022. Family Fun. Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho will offer free admission to military personnel, veterans, police officers,...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Coeur d'Alene Press

Deputies respond to school threat

COEUR d'ALENE — A man was detained after Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a possible threat to a school late Thursday morning. "It was reported that a subject was upset regarding a recent family death, and made statements that he was going to go to the son’s school" and confront some kids, according to a KCSO press release.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho AG announces settlement with northern Idaho contractor

Attorney General (AG) Lawrence Wasden recently announced a settlement with Coeur d’Alene contractor Alexander Welstad and his company NAA Partners. Wasden stated in a press release that the AG's office received 17 complaints over four months, alleging over $790,ooo in consumer losses. The settlement revokes Welstad’s Idaho contractor registration and permanently prohibits him from advertising or ...
IDAHO STATE
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy