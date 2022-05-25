Well-intentioned feline assistance goes awry

Sometimes, when people want to help animals, they end up overwhelmed and in a little over their heads.

That was the situation in two recent animal cases that involved the Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Jenna Redheart, director of the rescue group, along with Dawn Lesperance, a volunteer with the rescue, are currently finding homes for more than 40 cats that were at a residence in Lewiston’s Normal Hill.

The Lewiston Police Department was made aware of the situation where the woman who owned the cats had a health emergency and was unable to take care of the cats. Neighbors called, seeing the cats in the windows, and officers went to the home to feed and water the animals, and check the litter boxes. It was then that Lewiston police officers realized there were more than the 20 felines originally reported in the home.

“The bad thing about having that many cats is, you don’t know how many cats you have,” Lesperance said.

By Sunday, Redheart and Lesperance were able to enter the home, along with Lewiston police officer Tanisha Earl and animal control officer Doug Willey, and cooperated with the homeowner to rehome the cats. The cats were all healthy, had good weight, no fleas, no breathing issues and received health checks at the Lewiston Veterinary Clinic, one of many clinics that partners with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Only a couple cats had immediate health concerns, including an older cat with a thyroid issue.

“For the most part, they’re healthy cats, there’s just a lot of them,” Lesperance said. “If you can ever be surprised by a rescue of 50 cats, this is the one.”

Most of the cats were born in the home. “We have five flavors (of cats) — mostly gray tabbies,” Lesperance said, which indicated that a lot of the cats were related.

There is a feral cat colony nearby and some of the cats were likely taken from there. A few might be cats who belonged to people in the neighborhood that were taken in to be cared for, not knowing they already had a home.

Those who think a missing cat might be at the residence should email cats@IdahoRescue.org and provide a photo of the animal along when and where the cat went missing from, distinguishing marks, whether it’s male or female and if it’s been microchipped.

“She’s not your typical hoarder,” Redheart said of the woman. Lesperance agreed, saying that she likely meant to do well by taking the cats in, but then the situation got out of hand. The duo counted a total of 46 cats that were divided into rooms. “She was kinda surprised,” Lesperance said when the woman realized how many cats she actually had.

Redheart and Lesperance have seen a lot of support from the community as well. The network received 71 emails about the cats and rescue groups from Pullman; McCall; Hailey, Idaho; and Montana have agreed to take some cats. Some people asking if their cat has been found at the home are then wanting to adopt if their cat isn’t found.

“We have a fantastic network,” Redheart said of other groups and shelters around the region who assist with big cases like this.

The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is already at capacity with 100 cats. “It’s kitten season,” Redheart said. “This time of year is the worst” when it comes to shelter capacity. While the shelter and other groups can find homes and foster homes, trying to find places for more than 40 cats all at once is a challenge. However, in this case because the cats are being taken care of at the home, they can remain until they are rehomed or taken to a shelter.

Redheart is also a part of the Animal Cruelty Unit, which was started by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, to address and raise awareness of animal cruelty and neglect cases. Redheart said having that resource has been a double-edged sword because there are more reports coming in so there’s a bigger need for resources, volunteers, funds and a location. In cases of animal abuse or neglect, Redheart said it’s often the result of some other situation like elder abuse, drug abuse or child abuse, that involves the police and the person is taken into custody and the animal needs to be taken care of.

However, in this case, Redheart and Lesperance said the amount of cats was unintentional and not malicious. The woman is also planning to keep three of the cats, which are currently being boarded at the Lewiston Veterinary Clinic while she recovers from her recent health emergency.

There was a similar situation a couple weeks ago with a man who had 20 dogs at his home. Redheart and Lesperance said the man couldn’t say no to people who were getting rid of dogs, then ended up “way in over his head.”

“He was doing the best he could,” Lesperance said. “Every dog we took, he cried.” The dogs as well as puppies from one of the dogs are being taken care of by the group.

Both Redheart and Lesperance said people have been mean to the woman with the cats on social media, not understanding the full situation. That kind of reaction can drive people away from getting help, which is not what Redheart and the rescue network want. She said that people who are feeling overwhelmed or need help can reach out to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.

“Ask for help if you need it, we’re not going to judge,” Redheart said. “Usually, humans need help, too, not just the animals.”

