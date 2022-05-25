David Cronenberg calls US ‘completely insane’ if Roe v Wade is overturned

Canadian director David Cronenberg said the US is “completely insane” as he launched a political rant over the Roe v. Wade leak on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court appeared poised to overturn Roe v. Wade , the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, the director of “Crash,” “The Naked Lunch,” and “A History of Violence” responded to a question about the threat to Roe v. Wade.

“In Canada, we think everybody in the US is completely insane,” Cronenberg said of the attempts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think the US has gone completely bananas, and I can’t believe what the elected officials are saying, not just about Roe v. Wade, so it is strange times.”

According to Cronenberg, his new film, “Crimes of the Future,” addresses “who owns whose body.”

The film tells of an advanced society where “the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations,” according to an official synopsis .

The cast of “Crimes of the Future” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022. REUTERS

“I did write [the script] 20 years ago but you could feel, even then, that this was coming,” Cronenberg said at the festival’s press conference.

“A kind of oppressive ownership and control. It’s the constant in history, that somewhere in the world that wants to control its population. That means, once again, body is reality.”

“You control people’s bodies — that’s speaking, expressing themselves, that’s control,” he added.

“Crimes of the Future” is Cronenberg’s seventh film at Cannes, and forced viewers to walk out of the film’s screening at the festival on Monday due to its gore and horror.

The film is up for the Palme d’Or — the festival’s most prestigious award.

With Post wires