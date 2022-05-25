ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The man who can fix anything: Carlo Ancelotti defies time and critics

By Jonathan Liew
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbTXG_0fpVaVI700
Carlo Ancelotti: ‘I have been in football since 1977. I don’t have the time or the desire to fight.’

Perhaps the best insight into how Carlo Ancelotti manages big games came as the final whistle blew at the Bernabéu this month, with Real Madrid leading Manchester City 2-1 and another 30 minutes in prospect. While Pep Guardiola drew his players into a tight huddle, explaining exactly what he needed from them, Ancelotti calmly strolled over to Marcelo and Toni Kroos on the substitutes’ bench and asked them who they thought he should bring on in extra time. Because he wasn’t really sure.

Of course if Real had lost that game and City qualified for the Champions League final, you could easily spin that anecdote into a tale about how a passive Ancelotti lost the plot, about how Guardiola’s clear-headed gameplan won the day. Ancelotti has seen and done it all at club level, and yet he is often the first to admit that the first secret of management is that you need a little luck.

Even so, there was something startlingly apostate to it: the pivotal point of a Champions League semi-final, and you decide to delegate your last big call to your senior players. The prevailing orthodoxy of modern coaching is control: control of the ball, control of the situation, high intensity and high stress. And yet in that moment Ancelotti relinquished control, handed over the keys to a decision for which he would ultimately be held responsible. “It describes him perfectly as a coach,” Kroos said afterwards.

Naturally this speaks to the popular caricature of Ancelotti as a manager from the laid-back, carefree school: the jolly cigar-smoking uncle, the sort of guy who can fix anything, a man who just instinctively knows how to work a barbecue. To a large extent that calmness is a facade, a persona as carefully crafted as the touchline thespianism embodied by so many of his contemporaries.

“For me, the toughest spell is the three or four hours before kick-off,” he said on Tuesday when asked to reflect on his experiences of Champions League finals. “It’s a physical malaise. I’ve struggled with it a bit more this season: increased sweating and an accelerated heart rate. Negative thoughts creep in. But fortunately, all that stops once the game starts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuD69_0fpVaVI700
Carlo Ancelotti and Karim Benzema wave to fans in Madrid during the team’s title parade. Photograph: Óscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

And so clearly there’s something else going here as well, and perhaps you only really glimpse it in the very biggest games, under the highest pressure. Ancelotti doesn’t just cherish his players and put an arm around their shoulder. He trusts them: not just to execute his gameplan but to craft it, not just to assimilate his message but to pass it on and make it their own. Which, when you think about it, is no less courageous or daunting an approach than plotting and prescribing every last detail to the nth degree. It’s just a different form of courage: the courage of faith.

There is a story that Ancelotti relates from his days managing Milan, when he had the pleasant dilemma of trying to accommodate four world-class midfielders – Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf, Kaká and Rui Costa – in the same midfield. After speaking to all of them, Ancelotti said: “You have to work it out. Or one of you will be on the bench every game.”

And so in collaboration with Ancelotti, the quartet came up with the midfield diamond that would earn Kaká the Ballon d’Or and Milan the Champions League in 2007. Perhaps this approach only really works at a club where the talent is as autonomous and gifted as that Milan squad, or Real now.

Certainly Ancelotti has been fortunate to inherit a core of senior international players who already know their roles and responsibilities, who are settled without being complacent. One of the things that most surprised Ancelotti when he returned to the Bernabéu for his second spell last summer, having previously managed them from 2013-2015, was how little players like Kroos, Marcelo, Casemiro and Luka Modric had changed, how little their hunger and attitude had waned from when they were young men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvPX0_0fpVaVI700
Rodrygo’s two late, quickfire goals helped eliminate Manchester City in the semi-final. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

And yet by the same token there is something remarkable about the way Ancelotti has managed to pacify and unite a club whose internal politics and external din have driven many of the world’s top coaches to distraction. Recall the state Real were in when he took over: financially hampered, reviled the world over for its role in the European Super League project and in desperate need of a rebuild. Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane had gone and taken their 26 years of Madrid experience with them.

Much of the credit for Madrid’s La Liga title and run to the Champions League final has gone to its stalwarts: Modric, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, all of whom have been excellent. But in fact Ancelotti has quietly overhauled the playing XI, rebuilding his frontline around the explosive Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo (both 21), handing Éder Militão (24) a regular role in defence, trusting Fede Valverde (23) in midfield. All of which looks elementary in retrospect, but Madrid is frequently a place where young talent goes to grow old and go on loan. Older players like Isco, Eden Hazard and Marcelo have quietly been eased to the margins, and yet still seem thoroughly buzzing to be there.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

In large part this is the atmosphere that Ancelotti helps to create: one in which stress is a burden and not a prerequisite, one in which he doesn’t claim to have all the answers, one that simply accepts we are all just passing through, that life is too short for petty enmities. “I have been in football since 1977,” he said earlier this season. “I don’t have the time or the desire to fight.”

Likewise, you suspect that Ancelotti cares little for the legacy he has carved out for himself, for the many critics who over the years have derided him as a washed-up relic, an anachronism, a cup manager. Well, Ancelotti has now won league titles in five countries, is beloved the world over and is on the verge of being the first coach to win four Champions Leagues. If this is obsolescence, there are plenty of young coaches out there who would love a bit of it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'This has already been a season beyond anyone's expectations'

Jurgen Klopp's ability to manage his squad and rest players at key times has obviously been pivotal in landing so many trophies this season. But last summer, I don't think people appreciated how much depth he had. Maybe it was because we were yet to see the very best of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Isco
Person
Casemiro
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kak
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Clarence Seedorf
Person
Rui Costa
Person
Andrea Pirlo
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Jonathan Liew#Real Madrid#The Champions League
The Guardian

Take a bow: Kate Moss outfit sends subversive message at Depp libel trial

This week’s most anticipated fashion moment was not Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding finally appearing in Vogue, nor the latest red carpet “lewk” at the Cannes film festival. No, fashion observers were waiting for something that would be much more nuanced, more sophisticated – what on earth Kate Moss would wear to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial this week?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Guardian

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during French Open defeat

The former world No 1 Simona Halep suffered from a panic attack in the middle of her second-round match at the French Open and she was unable to recover, losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to the 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen. Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, was comprehensively leading the match when...
TENNIS
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
74K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy