ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Sri Lanka's prime minister tackles thorny finances, economy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp5yr_0fpVZjaW00

Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as finance minister as this Indian ocean island nation confronts its worst economic crisis in memory.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa named Wickremesinghe minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies in an apparent bid to regain Sri Lanka’s credibility as the government negotiates a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lankans have been enduring shortages of food and fuel, power outages and other privations. The country lacks the financial wherewithal to buy imported necessities and pay its debts, and the economic crisis has fueled political turmoil, with protesters demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Wickremesinghe's appointment followed a government announcement that Sri Lanka was hiring two international firms to restructure its $51 billion external debt. Lazard of France will provide financial advice and Clifford Chance LLP will assist with legal help in restructuring Sri Lanka's debts to international creditors.

A five-time former prime minister, Wickremesinghe was appointed to the post two weeks ago after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa — who is the president’s elder brother — resigned following violent attacks by his supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters.

Sri Lankans for months have been forced to stand in long lines to buy scarce essentials, with many returning home empty-handed. There is a severe shortage of many goods, from food, cooking gas, medicine and fuel to toilet paper and matchsticks.

The economy has suffered under the pandemic, which has kept tourists away, and surging costs for most imports.

Nearly bankrupt, the country and has suspended repayments of $7 billion in foreign loans due this year. The IMF has said any short or long-term assistance will hinge on talks with creditors on restructuring loans. Sri Lanka must repay about $25 billion in foreign loans by 2026.

The finance ministry said earlier this month that the country’s usable foreign reserves had plummeted to $25 million.

Wickremesinghe, 73, has been in Parliament for 45 years. His political party split in 2020 amid a leadership crisis and its most senior members left to form a new party, which is currently the country’s main opposition.

He said last week that petrol stocks had dwindled to a single day, but shipments of gasoline paid for by an Indian credit line started arriving over the weekend.

Protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office for more than 40 days demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Attacks on peaceful protesters by government supporters triggered countrywide riots in which nine people died including a lawmaker and 200 were hurt. Homes and properties of government ministers and their supporters were burned down. The violence has nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa dynasty after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister.

Apart from being tasked with reviving the economy, Wickremesinghe is working on a constitutional amendment to dilute presidential powers and better empower the Parliament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance

Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Sunday that protesting youth groups will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms he is proposing to solve the country’s political crisis triggered by an economic collapse.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that under proposed constitutional reforms, powers of the president will be clipped and those of Parliament strengthened. In a televised statement to the nation, he said that governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where lawmakers, youth and experts will work together.“The youth are calling for a change in the existing system. They also want to know the current issues....
WORLD
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
POLITICS
The Independent

UAE dismantles plane of gunrunner Russia wants for Americans

The hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane has sat for decades under the blazing sun in a remote corner of the United Arab Emirates, its four jet engines silent after years in the employ of a Russian gunrunner known as the “Merchant of Death.”But instead of a missile or gunfire finally taking out this Ilyushin Il-76 tied to arms smuggler Viktor Bout, the plane appears to be doomed, destined for scrap to make way for a force more powerful in this federation of seven sheikhdoms: Luxury real estate. The emirate of Umm al-Quwain plans a $675 million development on a island...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#International Finance#Imf#Finance Minister#Indian#Sri Lankans#Lazard Of#Clifford Chance Llp
The Independent

Partygate: Labour demands publication of messages suggesting second No 10 flat gathering

Labour’s Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into text messages suggesting a second gathering took place in the No 10 flat on Boris Johnson’s birthday.According to The Sunday Times, messages sent by the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, appear to show that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of 19 June, 2020.The alleged event is not mentioned in the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting events that was published on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation.It is also separate to a birthday celebration held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world.Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country.The 62-year-old, from Prestwick in Ayrshire, will help Trocaire – the Irish sister agency of Glasgow-based charity Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) – to tackle food poverty in Zimbabwe with up to £2 million extra funding from the UK Government.Mr McGeachie said the people of Zimbabwe are finding the cost-of-living crisis “extremely difficult” as an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

As the war in Ukraine rages, Serbia's president announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, claims that he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has spent recent years cementing ties with Russia, a long-time ally.Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and its main energy companies are under Russian majority ownership.“What I can...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to change its constitution to allow for a credit-based special defense fund of 100 billion euros ($107.35 billion) proposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German finance ministry announced on Sunday. read more. Germany's centre-right opposition and ruling coalition with centre-left Social...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Britons face more holiday chaos as Tory cuts could see 8,000 fewer passports processed every day

Government staffing cuts could lead to a significant reduction in the number of passports being processed, jeopardising Britons’ holiday plans, Labour has said.The opposition party’s warning comes as complaints mount about the current passport-processing backlog.Given the passport crisis, Labour said it would be “damaging” for the Conservatives to reduce the number of staff working at the Passport Office.This follows the government’s announcement earlier this month that it wanted to reduce the number of jobs in the civil service by up to 91,000 over the next three years. In preparation for these cuts, Downing Street has reportedly asked every government department...
JOBS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns Russia is ‘chewing through ground’ in eastern Ukraine

Boris Johnson has stressed the “vital” need to provide Ukraine with fresh military support including long-range rocket launchers as Russian forces slowly “chew through ground” in the east.The Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin’s invading army is making “palpable progress” in the Donbas region after abandoning the attempt to encircle Kyiv.Mr Johnson argued, in an interview with Bloomberg, that more offensive weapons including long-range multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRSs) are needed.He warned of the dangers in negotiating with the “crocodile” Russian President but said Mr Putin must accept that his so-called “de-Nazification” of Ukraine has finished so he can “withdraw with dignity...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens' assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The raid marks the first major incident at sea in months as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. As Tehran enriches more uranium, closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before, worries mount that negotiators won't...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy