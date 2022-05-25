ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michael Stoute has faith in Kingscote as jockey eyes up Derby ride on favourite

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oavN5_0fpVZbWi00
Desert Crown File Photo<br>File photo dated 12-05-2022 of Desert Crown and jockey Richard Kingscote after winning The Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes alongside trainer Sir Michael Stoute during day two of the Dante Festival 2022 at York racecourse. Sir Michael Stoute insists Cazoo Derby favourite Desert Crown will not have to find much improvement from his Dante success to win the Epsom Classic. Issue date: Tuesday May 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Derby Stoute. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Sir Michael Stoute said on Tuesday that he is “very happy” to maintain the association between Richard Kingscote and Desert Crown, the 9-4 favourite for the Derby on 4 June, despite the rider’s relative lack of experience in the Epsom Classic.

Kingscote forged a link with the Stoute stable in the early months of the 2021 Flat season, having left his job as stable jockey with Tom Dascombe after 15 years in the role. He rode Desert Crown to win a maiden event at Nottingham in November before steering the colt to an impressive success in the Dante Stakes at York this month.

Related: Sawbuck at 300-1 equals odds of longest-priced winner in racing history

He has ridden only once before in the premier Classic, however, finishing 11th of 12 runners in 2018 on Knight To Behold, a 14-1 chance.

“Richard came in and started riding work once or twice a week,” Stoute said on Tuesday, “and we gave him some rides and it’s continued and expanded.

“He’s a talented rider, very professional and very astute. He’s ridden him plenty of work and won twice on him and gets on well with him. My owner [Saeed Suhail] is very happy to have him on and I am, so we’ll go that route.”

Newton Abbot 1.30 Gentle Connections 2.00 From The Heart 2.30 Glengeever 3.00 Arizona Glory 3.30 Guernesey 4.00 Adrien Du Pont 4.32 Professor Calculus

Beverley 1.40 Stanley Snugfit 2.10 Waverley Star 2.40 Stolen Glory 3.10 Saisons D’Or 3.40 Space Tracker 4.15 Crown Princess (nb) 4.48 Bit Of A Quirke 5.20 Otto Oyl

Hamilton Park 1.50 Rory 2.20 Rock Opera 2.50 Nearly A Gonna (nap) 3.20 The New Marwan 3.50 We Still Believe 4.25 Shine On Brendan 4.55 Hoi An Beach

Warwick 5.00 Good News 5.35 Rhebus Road 6.05 Leylak 6.35 Sail Away 7.05 Eva’s Diva 7.35 Churchtown Glen 8.10 Undoubtedly

Ripon 5.25 Betweenthesticks 5.55 Henery Hawk 6.25 Burj Malinka 6.55 Tamarama 7.25 Captain Kane 8.00 Banned 8.30 Peachey Carnehan

The 35-year gap between Mathew Dawson’s Derby wins with Thormanby (1860) and Sir Visto (1895) is currently the longest in the Classic’s history, but Stoute will set a new mark if Desert Crown wins at Epsom next month, 41 years after he saddled the brilliant Shergar for his record 10-length success in 1981.

“They’re all different,” Stoute said, “but this fellow has a very good mind, he’s a very relaxed horse and he’s done nothing wrong on the racecourse, in fact he’s done rather well.

Yarmouth 1.00 Op It 1.30 One Nation 2.00 Baltic Bird 2.30 Fast Forward 3.00 Voi (nb) 3.30 Dandy Maestro 4.05 Anglo Saxson

Haydock Park 1.10 Cathayensis 1.40 Chichen Itza 2.10 In The Trenches  2.40 Lethal Nymph 3.10 Modular Magic 3.40 Zanbaq 4.15 Emeralds Pride

Ripon 1.20 Mazyuna 1.50 Smart Connection 2.20 Shake A Leg 2.50 Bollin Joan 3.20 Woodlands Charm 3.50 Shining Blue 4.25 Birkenhead

Carlisle 4.40 Double O 5.15 Indian Dream 5.50 Antwasaprettypenny 6.25 Just Wonder 7.00 Fiorina 7.35 Detective 8.10 Iolani

Sandown Park 5.40 Forge Valley Lad 6.15 Rumstar 6.50 Thunderous 7.25 Bay Bridge 8.00 Farasi Lane 8.35 Two Tempting (nap)

“You couldn’t fault the Dante performance, he was very efficient. I certainly wasn’t confident [before the Dante] as we were only just ready to go to the races, as he had a hold-up with a bruised foot.

“When he won at Nottingham [last year], he won impressively which surprised us, so he obviously does a little more on the racecourse than he does here [at Stoute’s yard in Newmarket]. If you win the Dante you don’t have to improve much to win the Derby. He has still got to do it, though.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Everyone’s hero’: tributes pour in for racing legend Lester Piggott

Willie Carson, Britain’s champion jockey five times in the 1970s and 80s, led tributes to Lester Piggott after his death in Switzerland was announced on Sunday, describing him as “a person who made us all better, because we had to be better to beat him. We had to up our game to compete with him, because he was so magical on top of a horse.”
WORLD
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dascombe
Person
Michael Stoute
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey#Du Pont#Desert Crown File#Cazoo Derby#Pa Photo#Kingscote#Knight To Behold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
74K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy