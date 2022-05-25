ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pakistan blocks roads to capital to stop ex-premier's rally

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.

The march has raised fears of violent clashes between supporters of Khan — the country's top opposition leader — and security forces. A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan served as prime minister for over three and half years until last month when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country. And although (backslash)Wednesday’s rally was banned a day earlier, Khan insists it will be massive and not end until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not in 2023 as scheduled.

