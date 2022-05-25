Marya Noel Lumsargis 12/22/1969 - 5/13/2022

Memorial Day schedule Program of events for Monday, May 30 9 a.m.: Ceremony at New Auburn Cemetery (1040 Collins Dr.) at War Memorial 10 a.m.: Ceremony at Old Auburn Cemetery (170 Fulweiler Dr.) at War Memorial 11 a.m.: Ceremony at Newcastle Cemetery (850 Taylor Road) at War Memorial Noon: Ceremony at the Maidu Indian Burial Ground (corner of Maidu Road and Wildwood Dr. in Auburn) Note: Flags will be placed on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. at Old Auburn Cemetery by American Legion volunteers, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at New Auburn Cemetery and at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Newcastle Cemetery by Scouts/American Heritage Girls.

