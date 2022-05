Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 30. On this day, we remember and honor the brave people who lost their lives while serving in the American military. Leading up to the day that US peace and freedom is celebrated, many retailers slash their prices on many products to contribute to the festivities. Best Buy is currently running a hot sale for Memorial Day, and the generous deals range from Apple products, to the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as tablets and headphones: pretty much anything you would want.

