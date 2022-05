Cybersecurity has never been as significant as it is now both for individuals and companies. Having in mind that not only technology but also deception techniques have evolved over the years, it has become extremely important to find ways of protecting yourself. Today, Virtual Private Network (VPN) is considered to be the most effective security measure. It encrypts connections between the Internet and your device so that no one could get access to your personal data, communications, etc.

