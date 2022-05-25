ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Dryer Sheet Hack That Will Leave Your Electronics Dust-Free

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ysAN_0fpVP1of00

While dryer sheets may be great at getting the static out of your clothes and adding a fresh, soft scent to laundry, they are not the best for the environment. As Healthline points out, dryer sheets don't help to clean the laundry, and other products like dryer balls, reusable dryer sheets, and more thrifty alternatives can work just as well. Single-use dryer sheets are non-compostable and are known to release chemicals into the air, therefore, you may want to think twice about using them in your laundry routine, suggests Think of the Pandas .

That doesn't mean you should immediately toss out all your laundry sheets, though. The most conscientious and sustainable option is generally to use up what you have before switching to an alternative. Thankfully, dryer sheets have a variety of alternative uses around your home. According to The Spruce , dryer sheets can be used, amongst other things, for cleaning pans, removing pet hair from furniture, and cleaning the dust off your electronics.

Dust Your Computers And Televisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFah9_0fpVP1of00

Cleaning electronics, especially screens, is a task that no one really enjoys. Television and computer screens are extremely delicate, while modern touch screen models tend to be particularly finicky. While there are many different types of specialized screen wipes, dusters, and sprays available, why not use something that you already have at home?

According to The Spruce , the silicone coating found on dryer sheets is excellent for reducing static and cleaning dust off electronic screens without leaving scratches or streak marks . Sweeping Dimensions echoes this sentiment, adding that dryer sheets are also great at cleaning all kinds of dirt from computer towers, modems, DVD players, video game consoles, and just about any other type of device. Do be careful with this method, though, as dryer sheets are highly absorbent. Anything used to clean delicate electronics needs to be completely dry, or you could risk damaging your equipment.

Read this next: 20 Tips To Get Rid Of Those Annoying Wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

The Secret Ingredient to a Clean Oven Is Already in Your Kitchen

Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that can quickly fall to the bottom of the to-do list—repeatedly. In fact, 41 percent of Americans list cleaning the oven as their least favorite household chore. Even the self-cleaning mode on ovens doesn't really cut it, as it requires a...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Dryer#Dvd#Televisions Cleaning#Spruce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy