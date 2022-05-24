4 travel trends to know heading into summer from Viator’s Travel Trends Report 2022

(BPT) - As the temperature starts heating up and Covid restrictions continue to subside, travelers are amping up to take summer 2022 by storm. But what’s on everybody's summer agenda? Viator, a Tripadvisor company and the world’s largest travel experiences marketplace, knows where people are flocking and what they’re doing once they get there.

According to a new travel trends report from Viator, these are the four biggest trends among travelers this summer:

Making up for lost time

As more destinations open their borders and restrictions continue to ease in many places, consumers are tapping into the revenge travel trend. In fact, they are seeking out experiences in record numbers. Half of Americans—and nearly 60% of Gen-Z and Millennials—reported the ability to travel again as their biggest highlight of the year.

Opting outside

After more than two years of lockdowns and life postponed, travelers booked outdoor experiences in record numbers. The 10 fastest-growing experiences categories (and 18 of the top 20) were all related to outdoor activities. In fact, nearly half (48%) of the experiences booked in 2021 were predominantly outdoors.

Sticking closer to home

Nearly half (48%) of Americans said they sought out closer, more local experiences in the past year. In fact, all 10 of the fastest growing experiences by bookings are U.S.-based experiences (when compared to pre-pandemic demand). Experiences including the San Diego Harbor Cruise and Boston’s Ghosts & Gravestones Night-Time Trolley Tour grew by more than 700%.

Water wins out

When you think of summer, you dream about lying on the beach near the water. But this year, Viator knows travelers want to experience the water. From 2019 to 2021, water sport-related experiences saw a 311% increase and cruises, sailing and water-tours saw a 122% growth. Beyond that, five of the 20 U.S.-based experiences named in the 2022 Viator Experience Awards were water-related activities.

With Americans spending 29% more on their average booking in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, the future of travel is looking bright this summer.

If you are looking to take your travels beyond your own backyard this summer, Viator has compiled a list of the top ranked global experiences to try in 2022 here. To learn more about the trends happening in the travel industry, check out this year’s Viator Travel Trends Report here.

