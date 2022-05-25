ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State looks to close out conference finals in game 5

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 216.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference finals over the Dallas Mavericks in game five. The Mavericks won the last matchup 119-109 on May 25 led by 30 points from Luka Doncic, while Stephen Curry scored 20 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks seventh in the league with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 28.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.8 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

