ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

'Are You Serious?' Alibaba Exec Draws Flak Over Highlighting New Tech To Track What Individuals Are Eating, Where They Are Traveling

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xybqo_0fpVOtUZ00

An Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA executive faced flak after his individual carbon footprint tracker comments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland.

What Happened: Chinese internet giant Alibaba’s USA Group president J. Michael Evans, during a panel discussion on responsible consumption, said the company is developing a technology that will allow users to track their own carbon footprints.

“We’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their whole carbon footprint,” Evans said.

: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Stocks Are Sliding In Hong Kong Today

“What does that mean? Where they are traveling. How they are traveling. What are they eating. What they are consuming on the platform. We don’t have it operational yet, but this is something that we’re working on,” he added.

The comments drew a flurry of criticism on social media, with many users pointing out potential privacy implications.

Replying to the video clip of Evans, one Twitter user said, “Have I got this right? They are going to track how I travel, where I travel, what I eat. Are you serious? This will be so they will be able to limit our travel, where we travel and tell us what we can eat. How are we letting this happen?”

Even if Alibaba launches its footprint tracker, it wouldn’t be something new for the world. Recently, a Swedish, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG backed, startup Normative launched a free version of its carbon emissions tracker that allows companies around the world to figure out how to manage their environmental footprints, according to CNBC.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba shares closed 5.46% lower at $82.47 apiece on NYSE.

: NYSE Top Official Eases Worries For Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Over US Delisting; Sees More Chinese Companies Getting Listed In US

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $5,209 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $5,209, which is 1.79x the current floor price of 1.68 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alibaba Group#Tech#Alphabet Inc#Davos#The World Economic Forum#Wef#Chinese#Usa Group
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Weighed Marvell Tech After Q1 Beat

Analysts lauded Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL post Q1 beat. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated Buy on Marvell with a price target of $125 (112% upside). Another beat and raise for Marvell on broad-based infrastructure demand with data center being the key driver. Once again, and surprisingly, delinquencies continue to grow in the reported quarter despite increased supply execution.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Bill Gates Needs To Close His Tesla Short Position — Elon Musk Says It's Gone Up A lot

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates' Tesla, Inc. TSLA short position came up for discussion once again on Twitter late Friday. Elon Musk claimed that Gates has a multi-billion-dollar short position against Tesla. He said this to suggest that he doesn't trust Gates and his commitment to help with efforts to address climate change, given his bets against Tesla.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In Cigna 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Cigna CI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, Cigna has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion. Buying $1000 In CI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CI stock 10 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $4,064 (4,369 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $4,064, which is 1.12x the current floor price of 2.097 Ethereum ETH/USD ($4,064 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

When Will Tesla Likely Drive Into India? Elon Musk Has This Reply

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA India plans did not quite materialize in the way the company's outspoken chief executive officer Elon Musk may have hoped. The intransigent stance of the Indian government on import duty cuts and its insistence on localizing production did not cut ice with Musk. Following the stalemate, Tesla put its India plans on the backburner and shifted the resources mobilized for the India expansion elsewhere.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy