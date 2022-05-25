ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORNING BID-Whack-a-mole on markets

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee.

While investors obsess over what the world’s biggest central bank might do next, the uneasy calm prevailing in global markets is under threat.

First, Russia has edged closer to default after the United States said it would not extend a waiver that had allowed Moscow to pay U.S. bondholders.

Second, North Korea likely fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, hours after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his trip to Asia.

And in Britain, a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street may be published later in the day, heaping more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing a sharp slowdown in the UK economy.

For now, markets seem to be overlooking these developments. Asian stocks inched higher while European and U.S. equity futures are in the green, primarily due to a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, where 10-year borrowing costs are near the lowest in nearly a month.

But that fall is down to a raft of lacklustre PMI and housing data that points to a cooling economy.

On currency markets, the New Zealand dollar was the standout gainer, following a 50 basis-point (expected) interest rate rise and a more hawkish tone than expected from the central bank.

The U.S. dollar remains just off one-month lows, as the weak dataprints forced traders to dial back some of their aggressive bets on monetary tightening. Money markets now see around 131 bps of rate hikes over the next three meetings, down from 145 bps at the start of the week.

And Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic sounded a warning that headlong rate hikes risked “significant economic dislocation”. Markets will watch now for minutes from the Fed’s last meeting, due later on Wednesday.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-Speakers’ corner: ECB President Lagarde, Rehn, Panetta, Holzmann, de Cos and Lane, BoJ Governor Kuroda, Fed Vice Chair Brainard and BoE policymaker Tenreyro.

Data: U.S. April data on durable goods orders and core capital goods orders.

TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway



Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt's foreign debt rose by $8.1 billion in last quarter of 2021

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's net external debt climbed by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, central bank data showed on Sunday. Egypt had been increasing its borrowing to plug current account and budget deficits even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and the first U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in March, analysts say. read more.
WORLD
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian banks wrapped up second-quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.
WORLD
Reuters

Fingers crossed Davos Man gets it wrong again

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three things were in shorter supply than usual at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos: snow, delegates, and reasons to be cheerful. The confab of politicians, financiers, business leaders and hangers-on reconvened in the Swiss mountain resort after a pandemic-induced absence of more than two years. The consensus that emerged is that the world is beset by problems, many of which are going to get worse. The best hope is that the unreliable prognosticator known as “Davos Man” has got it wrong once again.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy. China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported...
RETAIL
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. read more.
WORLD
