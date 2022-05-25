Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump ally

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”

