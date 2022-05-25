ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Missing Mother's Body Found In Recycling Bin Under The Porch Of Her Home

By Binitha Jacob
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford -- The body of a 61-year-old woman was found in a recycling bin in the backyard of her Massachusetts home. Investigators are treating it as a suspicious death. Barbara Hovey Novaes, 61, was reported missing by her son at around 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan....

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity. 
MILFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts woman indicted in death of 2-month-old son

A Massachusetts woman was indicted this week in connection with the death of her two-month-old son last summer, with authorities saying she failed to take reasonable steps to get the infant medical treatment. A Plymouth County grand jury returned the indictment for Tara Chevalier on Friday, charging the 39-year-old Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Car Keys#Wcvb Tv Boston#Boston 25 News
WMUR.com

Man accused of killing man in car, dumping body in New Hampshire in 1984

BOSTON — A man previously connected to the South Boston drug trade and known to notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in New Hampshire decades ago, officials said.
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
NECN

Plymouth Woman Charged in Infant Son's Death Last Year

A Massachusetts woman is facing a criminal charge in connection with her infant son's death last year. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 39-year-old Tara Chevalier of Plymouth had been indicted on a charge of reckless endangerment of a child. Her child, Carter Chevalier, was just 2...
PLYMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Shot 4 times, victim in possible love triangle March shooting drove self to hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – A love triangle could be at the heart of a shooting in March in which a 23-year-old man was shot four times at his home on Chestnut Street. Accused shooter Eduardo Vazquez, 19, of 91 Foster St., Lawrence, Mass., pleaded not guilty Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct.
CBS Boston

Man wanted for throwing brick at Melrose woman's home

MELROSE – Police are searching for a suspect who threw a brick through a window of a Melrose home, possibly targeting the woman who lives there because of work she does as a reporter for a New Hampshire radio station. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle released surveillance video from the incident, which took place May 21. The woman was not at the Lynn Fells Parkway home at the time. When she returned, the woman found the brick along with "this is just the beginning" spray painted on the house.Police later learned that the woman...
MELROSE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy