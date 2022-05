Steve Cooper said Nottingham Forest “reminded the world” how special and magical a club they are after they returned to the top flight following a 23‑year absence. Forest will play in the Premier League next season after Cooper, who was appointed in September when the club were bottom of the Championship, masterminded a promotion push and credited his players for “getting off the canvas” after they started the campaign with one point from their opening seven matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO