Ukraine's Zelenskiy says will only talk directly to Russia's Putin

By Reuters
 4 days ago
DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin and not via intermediators.

He added that if the Russian President "understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Zelenskiy, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.

The Ukrainian President said that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

"That might be a first step towards talks," he said, adding that Russia has been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alexander Smith

