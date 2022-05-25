ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Medical marijuana reduces pain, opioid use among cancer patients

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7kom_0fpVM3Bo00

Cancer patients who use medical marijuana experience less pain and a better quality of life, Israeli researchers report.

And, their new study found, these patients were able to rely less on opioid painkillers, with minimal side effects.

"I hope people pay attention to the results of this study and use cannabis when appropriate for patients who need it," said Dr. Alex Bekker, professor and chairman of the department of anesthesiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, in Newark.

Many doctors are still reluctant to prescribe marijuana for chronic pain, he said.

"Physicians have a difficult time using cannabis, simply because of historical perspective, and it's still federally not authorized," said Bekker, who reviewed the study findings.

A majority of U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana.

But because it is still considered illegal by the federal government, it hasn't been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and therefore is not covered by government or private health insurance, Bekker explained.

"Articles like this are important to persuade lawmakers that there's something good for a patient and we're not using it for some strange reason, which is the kind of propaganda that's existed for many years," he said.

Pain, depression, anxiety and insomnia all affect patients undergoing cancer treatment and can lead to a poor prognosis, doctors say.

"Traditionally, cancer-related pain is mainly treated by opioid analgesics, but most oncologists perceive opioid treatment as hazardous, so alternative therapies are required," researcher David Meiri said in a written statement. Meiri is an assistant professor at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, in Haifa.

For the study, his team followed 324 cancer patients who used medical marijuana over six months. The patients experienced a median 20% reduction in pain symptoms, the researchers found. Median means half had greater pain reduction, half had less.

Study participants also reported other benefits.

Anxiety levels dropped by a median 22% and depression severity by 12%. At the same time, quality of life scores rose by a median 14%. In all, about 60% of participants reported improvement in symptoms tied to medical marijuana, the investigators found.

After six months of using medical marijuana, nearly half stopped all other pain drugs, according to the researchers.

"Medical cannabis has been suggested as a possible remedy for appetite loss however, most patients in this study still lost weight," Meiri said. "As a substantial portion were diagnosed with progressive cancer, a weight decline is expected with disease progression."

He also noted that sexual function improved for most of the men, but worsened for most women.

Bekker said a majority of studies show that medical marijuana improves patients' quality of life. Because the results of this study occurred over six months, it is difficult to believe that they only represent a "placebo effect," he added.

"From what we know, the majority of studies show improvement in quality of life," Bekker said, noting that marijuana may not actually prevent the pain of chronic disease but it makes living with the pain easier.

"Let's say you have chronic pain and you're watching an interesting movie on TV, for two hours you don't think about it, but when the movie is over you start feeling pain again," he said. "Cannabis is the same effect. Pain may be still there and the reduction in pain is not dramatic, but patients cope better with the pain. Quality of life unquestionably improves with cannabis."

For some patients, however, marijuana may not be the best choice for pain relief, he said. That's especially true for those with a history of psychiatric disorders.

The study was published recently in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research.

More information

To learn more about medical marijuana, visit the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 34

Antonio Pinson
4d ago

I do agree but to sum ppl in real pain that can't smoke weed or ppl that need sum stronger than weed. I'm weed positive all the way I don't take meds I smoke and it seems to work out for me and sum others. but there r sum ppl who do need other meds. that's just my point of view stay green stay safe.

Reply
14
Jasx Brock
4d ago

I'm not an Cancer patient 🙏🏾 but I do agree marijuana helps with my serve muscles /joint pain. I've played Softball alll my life even til today (25yearsold) within the community and have pain runners knee symptoms. having marijuana THC oil stop me more from taking a tylenol everyday and ty P.M at nigh. they really need to allow this THC substance to replace some everyday pain meds and stop looking at the bad . plus NATURAL substances works better than pain pills going through warehouse / Gov and world want to make money I guess that's why.

Reply
6
donkey lvr.
3d ago

I personally cannot tolerate THC. It makes me have panic attacks and gets me so high I can't function. Pain meds are a better option for me.

Reply(3)
8
Related
thefreshtoast.com

How To Get A Medical Marijuana Card In Your State

Getting a medical marijuana card in your state requires you to complete several steps, which start with finding out if you qualify for one. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The use of cannabis as alternative medicine has increased over time as legalization laws...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Anti-overdose drug buprenorphine given to few Americans with opioid addiction

A potentially lifesaving drug that reduces overdose risk is prescribed to less than half of Americans treated for opioid addiction, a new study finds. This underuse of buprenorphine is "equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Dr. Laura Bierut. She is a professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may cut opioid needs for oral mucositis pain during radiotherapy

For patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, higher doses of gabapentin are well tolerated and associated with delayed time to first opioid use for additional pain control during radiotherapy (RT), according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Network Open.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cancer Pain#Older Adults Lifestyle#Israeli
UPI News

Patients who use marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies

If you use pot, you may need more sedation than normal during a gastric endoscopy, according to a new study. "Patients didn't have increased awareness or discomfort during procedures, but they did require more drugs," lead author Dr. Yasmin Nasser said in a news release from the American Gastroenterological Association. Nasser is an assistant professor in the Institute for Chronic Diseases at the University of Calgary School of Medicine in Canada.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two years after infection, half of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests

Two years after infection with COVID-19, half of patients who were admitted to hospitals still have at least one symptom, according to the longest follow-up study to date, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study followed 1,192 participants in China infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Benzodiazepine Withdrawal Tied to Serious Long-Term Harms

More than 92 million benzodiazepine prescriptions are yearly dispensed in the US, yet little is known about the experiences of those taking them. An Internet survey of 1,207 found more than half of benzodiazepine users reported suicidal thoughts or had attempted suicide. Most (76.2 percent) had not been informed that...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are the Fastest-Acting Antidepressants?

It takes time before any antidepressant kicks in. But some medications relieve your symptoms faster than others. Waiting for medication to work can be challenging. And if you’re having to try various options that don’t provide relief, finding a drug that does improve your symptoms can take a lot of time and effort.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy