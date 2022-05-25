Missouri ranks 7th in electric vehicle use, but access to charging remains a key barrier

The pandemic caused many working parents to change jobs or quit entirely in order to care for their children, leaving many businesses short-staffed. A new state program could open the door for Missouri businesses to offer employees child care benefits. The budget for the next fiscal year calls for $10 million to offer grants for businesses to set up child care services for workers. If the governor approves the funding, business groups hope it will bolster Missouri's workforce and help small businesses recover from the strain caused by the pandemic. In energy news, totals at the gas pump continue to leave many Missourians’ wallets hurting. But despite the steep average of $4.17 per gallon, current gas prices aren't actually at record highs when adjusted for inflation. Prices peaked in 2008, when the adjusted average price per gallon was $5.29. Experts say this means the increasing prices today are an indicator of the rapidly rising inflation the country faces. Lastly, workers at a St. Louis-area Amazon facility where six employees died in a tornado last December say they haven’t seen any real changes to safety protocols since the disaster. Employees are still confused by the emergency procedures and say that drills had staff finish tasks before seeking safety.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO