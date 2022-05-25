ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A closer look at new Chelsea controlling owner Todd Boehly

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nergM_0fpVFQlj00

Todd Boehly’s simple refusal to countenance any distractions has proved central to the Connecticut billionaire’s successful Chelsea takeover.

Some 85 days after Roman Abramovich officially put the Blues up for sale, the Boehly consortium has finally fended off all challengers to take the Stamford Bridge helm.

Where rival bidders were either forced to fight fires or found themselves veering off course, Boehly never allowed his steely focus to waver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dDMz_0fpVFQlj00
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has sold Chelsea after 19 years as the Blues’ owner (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The laser targeting of both Eldridge Industries co-founder Boehly and Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali has formed the winning consortium’s bedrock.

Boehly and Eghbali enjoy a firm friendship and close working relationship, and both men are characterised as humble and low key – at odds with their soaring status in financial circles.

That calm and affable yet focused and professional approach won favour with those carrying out the Chelsea sale, through an often fraught and intense process.

Boehly and Eghbali were able to prove the robustness of their consortium to both Chelsea chiefs and the top brass at Raine Group, the New York merchant bank overseeing the sale.

California investment giants Clearlake will now assume Chelsea’s majority shareholding, even though Boehly will become controlling owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Qfg2_0fpVFQlj00
Chelsea can look forward to a bright future under manager Thomas Tuchel, left (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Only the strength of relationship between Boehly and both Eghbali and Clearlake has allowed the set-up to be given the green light by the sellers, it is understood.

Boehly crucially carried out due diligence on a Chelsea bid in 2019, affording a sizeable advantage amid a majorly expedited sale process.

Chelsea’s sale could have been expected to take some nine months under normal time pressure. Instead, the Blues and Raine raced through a purchase agreement in less than 10 weeks, with the whole sale including Government ratification complete in just three months.

Raine and Chelsea deserve genuine credit for pulling off a deal of such complexity and magnitude so quickly, with executives understood to have worked 20-plus hour days throughout the process.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale officially on March 2, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbJ02_0fpVFQlj00
Nick Candy, left, with wife Holly Valance, right, was one of the early bidders vying to buy Chelsea (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

From profile-hunters like Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak to more credible figures like British property tycoon Nick Candy and beyond, Chelsea’s sale carried an unprecedented public edge.

Beyond the court of public opinion generated by Government scrutiny however, in the end, the telling negotiations remained behind closed doors.

Eventually, four bidders were taken through to a final shortlist: Boehly, the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and the Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

The Ricketts-led bid was beset by image issues from the off, with family patriarch Joe Ricketts’ historic leaked emails where he branded Muslims “my enemy” resurfacing and causing major concerns.

Bid leaders Tom and Laura Ricketts were able to prove their commitments to diversity and inclusion however, and with Ken Griffin’s major investment the offering started to appear compelling.

Just when the other shortlisted bidders began to fret on the Ricketts-led submission however, the consortium withdrew.

That shock April 15 news generated a sigh of Easter weekend relief among the other bidders, and paved the way for Boehly’s success.

Raine chiefs were then all geared up to confirm Boehly as the preferred bidder on Friday, April 29, when Britain’s richest man threw a last-minute spanner into the works.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe submitted a bid outside of the official process in the hope of gazumping the other competing consortiums.

The submission was taken seriously, but after several days of further frenzied activity, Boehly finally secured that preferred bidder status.

Completing the purchase agreement in the early hours of Saturday, May 7 ensured Chelsea’s Abramovich era would soon be over.

And now, after 19 years, 21 men’s trophies and a club transformed amid changing the face of English football forever, the Russian-Israeli tycoon’s Blues ownership is no more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQp9p_0fpVFQlj00
Todd Boehly, right, at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, left (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

In recent weeks Boehly has been able to attend matches at Stamford Bridge, both in the directors’ box and also while mixing in the stands among supporters.

The casually dressed and laid-back new Blues supremo was understood to have been taken aback by the regularity of supporter recognition, in contrast to his lower profile at Dodgers games in the US.

The new Chelsea chief’s financial expertise leads to a natural fascination with the impact of data in sport. Chelsea can expect Boehly to seek every possible analytical edge, especially when it comes to recruitment.

Some top football financial analysts believe leading Premier League clubs could be worth north of £10billion inside 10 years, and such projections have left Boehly and his consortium satisfied with the value in their record sports franchise purchase.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
newschain

Steve Cooper in profile: World Cup winner ends Forest’s Premier League exile

Steve Cooper has become the manager to finally lead Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League. Here, the PA news agency looks at the City Ground boss and his career so far. Cooper never had a top playing career, turning out for The New Saints, Rhyl, Bangor City and Porthmadog in Wales having failed to play for his first club Wrexham.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Laura Ricketts
Person
Roman Abramovich
newschain

Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

Manchester United have announced Ralf Rangnick will not take up a consultant role with the club following his appointment last month as Austria manager. The German took charge of United on an interim basis for the last six months of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November and oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Champions League final delayed as fans struggle to enter Stade de France

Liverpool have called for a thorough investigation into the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed. France’s national stadium stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the final in the wake of Russia’s...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Celtics#New Blues#Eldridge Industries Co#Clearlake Capital Co#Raine Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liverpool celebrate cup double with fans despite Champions League defeat

You could have been forgiven for thinking Liverpool had realised their quadruple dream judging by the reception they got on Sunday’s parade through the city. The Premier League and Champions League trophies eluded Jurgen Klopp’s men in the last eight days, but they returned from Paris to a heroes’ welcome as tens of thousands of fans lined an eight-mile route to see them parade the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – plus the FA Women’s Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Beijing and Shanghai ease Covid restrictions as outbreaks fade

Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent Covid-19 outbreak effectively under control. A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by weary residents and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy