As the cold and blustery winds of April have given way to a more normal unpredictable May, Kismet has seen the arrival of increasing numbers of new and seasonal residents each week adding to the population of year-round residents and hearty weekend homeowners. In our “commercial” downtown, the Kismet Inn opened to a diverse crowd from all parts of the island in mid-May. Our hotel opened on a stormy Mother’s Day weekend. Bars hosted a smaller-than-usual Kentucky Derby crowd: The heavy east-northeast winds made boating as well as walking a test of endurance. Those that did make it got into the usual informal betting routine with Ken and Lorrie B. sharing the surprising Rich Strike win.

BAY SHORE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO