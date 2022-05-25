Dayton Public Schools to hold hiring event for bus drivers today
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will hold a hiring event for bus drivers and trainees for the upcoming school year.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy.
According to the district, pay starts at $20.39 per hour after training, and all training is paid.
Drivers have holidays and summers off and are guaranteed at least six hours of work a day, according to DPS.
To be eligible to apply, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license.
Those interested can learn more and apply online on DPS’ website.
