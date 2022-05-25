ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British power firm SSE trumpets investments as profits rise 23%

By Susanna Twidale
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - British power company SSE (SSE.L) reported a 23% jump in annual profit on Wednesday and sought to highlight plans to invest billions in Britain over the coming years amid speculation the government could be planning a windfall tax on energy firms.

Several media outlets reported on Wednesday that Britain is considering taxing companies that have benefited from high energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to help raise cash to support households facing soaring energy bills.

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak has said no option is off the table if companies are not seen to be re-investing their large profits in British projects and jobs. read more

SSE said it plans to invest up to 24 billion pounds ($30 billion) in British energy infrastructure this decade including in new wind and hydro electric power projects.

CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said the windfall tax was "newspaper speculation" and as such he would not speculate on what kind of impact it could have on the company's investment plans if imposed.

" We wouldn’t have put the 24 billion investment number out there unless we were confident about it," he told journalists on a media call.

SSE reported pretax profit of 1.16 billion pounds for the year ended March 31, compared with 948.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The results were buoyed by strong performance from thermal power plants such as those using gas, after wholesale energy prices soared.

Shares in the company were up 4.8% by 1136 GMT, recovering some lost ground after they fell around 8% on Tuesday following initial reports a windfall tax could be levied on power generators. read more

"Today's results give us more confidence on SSE's delivery of its strategy," analysts at Bernstein said in a research note.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan

Reuters

Chile signs agreements for green hydrogen production

SANTIAGO, May 26 - Chile state development office Corfo signed agreements with three companies on Thursday to fund industrial green hydrogen production, which it says could double current production worldwide. The move would boost economic development and help with energy transition and meeting the challenge of decarbonization, Corfo's executive vice...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts - report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd could launch a strategic review as early as Monday as doubts grow over the Australian power producer’s plans to split into two companies, the Australian newspaper reported. AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rishi Sunak
AFP

EU struggles to break deadlock on Russian oil ban before summit

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states on Sunday examined a compromise mooted to enable them to break the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels. "There is a willingness from all member states to work on oil and to ban (Russian) oil from from European markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Hydro Power#Electric Power#Power Plants#Sse Plc#British#Sse
Reuters

Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy. China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported...
RETAIL
Reuters

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products. Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Fingers crossed Davos Man gets it wrong again

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three things were in shorter supply than usual at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos: snow, delegates, and reasons to be cheerful. The confab of politicians, financiers, business leaders and hangers-on reconvened in the Swiss mountain resort after a pandemic-induced absence of more than two years. The consensus that emerged is that the world is beset by problems, many of which are going to get worse. The best hope is that the unreliable prognosticator known as “Davos Man” has got it wrong once again.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Binance registers with Italy's regulator amid plans to expand in Europe

May 27 (Reuters) - Binance said on Friday its legal entity in Italy had registered with the regulator in the country, as the major cryptocurrency exchange seeks to gain traction in Europe. The registration of Binance Italy, which was established in recent months, could potentially make the company more accountable...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

UAE's ADQ to invest $10 billion in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM

(Reuters) -Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber. ADQ has become the leading vehicle for outbound investments...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian banks wrapped up second-quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

