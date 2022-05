The Windrush scandal was caused by decades of racist immigration law that was designed to reduce the number of non-white people working in the UK, according to a bombshell leaked Home Office report.The report, seen by the Guardian, concludes that the origins of the Windrush scandal lie in racist policies perpetuated by the government. “During the period 1950-1981, every single piece of immigation or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK,” the analysis reportedly says. The 52-page report...

