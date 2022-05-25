ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Stew Leonards Norwalk Recalls Coffee

By David Shapiro
 4 days ago

Double roasted pistachio nut coffee sounds interesting. Stew Leonard's in Norwalk thought so, too. When they tried it, they then realized that they may have contaminated other coffees with nuts. That can be an allergy problem. So now, Stew Leonard's is realling all coffee flavors from Norwalk. This includes bagged beans, loose, roasted -- all varieties. Here is a statement from the Stew Leonard's website:
Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk Recalls Fresh Coffee Products (May 24, 2022)
If you have a nut allergy, Stew Leonard’s is recalling all bagged, loose, or roasted ground coffee and coffee beans, all flavors and varieties, that were purchased at Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk, Conn. from Saturday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. We were experimenting with a double-roasted pistachio nut and thought the coffee roaster would impart a coffee-roasted flavor, but didn’t realize it could have possibly contaminated the next batch of coffee that was roasted. Customers with nut allergies should bring back the coffee to customer service for a full refund.

