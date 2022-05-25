Central baseball team wins at Ridgeview, sets up an all-TRAC final in Division II
(KGPE) – After Tuesday’s semifinal games, the matchups are now set for the Central Section baseball championships this weekend:
Division I: #2 Stockdale vs #5 Righetti
Division II: #6 Clovis East vs #9 Central
Division III: #6 Hanford vs #13 Bakersfield
Division IV: #5 Madera South vs #14 Lemoore
Division V: #1 Kennedy vs #3 Immanuel
Division VI: #1 Sierra vs #3 Mendota
