Central baseball team wins at Ridgeview, sets up an all-TRAC final in Division II

(KGPE) – After Tuesday’s semifinal games, the matchups are now set for the Central Section baseball championships this weekend:

Division I: #2 Stockdale vs #5 Righetti

Division II: #6 Clovis East vs #9 Central

Division III: #6 Hanford vs #13 Bakersfield

Division IV: #5 Madera South vs #14 Lemoore

Division V: #1 Kennedy vs #3 Immanuel

Division VI: #1 Sierra vs #3 Mendota

