ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Central baseball team wins at Ridgeview, sets up an all-TRAC final in Division II

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsQYq_0fpVBX5e00

(KGPE) – After Tuesday’s semifinal games, the matchups are now set for the Central Section baseball championships this weekend:

Division I: #2 Stockdale vs #5 Righetti
Division II: #6 Clovis East vs #9 Central
Division III: #6 Hanford vs #13 Bakersfield
Division IV: #5 Madera South vs #14 Lemoore
Division V: #1 Kennedy vs #3 Immanuel
Division VI: #1 Sierra vs #3 Mendota

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

HS Softball: Central, Hanford, Bullard advance to title games

The Central Grizzlies, Hanford Bullpups and Bullard Knights headlined the schools punching their tickets to Central Section softball title games on Wednesday. Those three teams in our viewing area, along with Monache, Orange Cove, and Caruthers on Wednesday, as well as Clovis on Tuesday, also will be playing for section championship games this weekend at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Mendota, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Hanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Trac#Division Ii#Nexstar#Kgpe#Immanuel#Ridgeview#Trac#Central Section#Bakersfield Division Iv#Lemoore Division V
YourCentralValley.com

Former all-conference player leaving Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We learned Monday the Fresno State softball program is losing a player who was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2021, as sophomore Adrianna Noriega announced on her twitter account she has entered the transfer portal. Noriega played only 14 games this past season, starting 10 of them. According to a Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corner Club Wax hosts skating contest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a busy afternoon in Clovis on Sunday for skateboarders for the Five Year Anniversary Skate Contest. The event was hosted by Corner Club Wax and held at Melody Skate Park around noon with local skate brands from all around the valley. It was $5 to get in and they […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: May 22nd

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KSEE) – On May 22nd, 1997, the Fresno State baseball team played Texas A&M in an NCAA Regional in Palo Alto. Jeff Weaver was on the mound for the Bulldogs in that game. Weaver, a sophomore, led the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings that season. He struck out 21 Aggies on […]
PALO ALTO, CA
thefeather.com

High school teachers part way with school, leave final messages

High school teachers part way with school, leave final messages. Staff members recount journeys at Fresno Christian. It is the end of an eventful and memorable era for some teachers as they move on, leaving Fresno Christian. High school staff members Andrea Donaghe, Matthew Vincent and Lesley Bannister are departing from the school at the end of this semester.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fashawn and Tioga-Sequoia Brew up Something Fresh: Grizzly City Ale

A new beer inspired by Fresno rap star Fashawn is headed to Chukchansi Park. Grizzly City Ale, inspired by Fashawn’s nickname for his hometown, will be sold at Fresno Grizzlies games starting Thursday. Brewed by Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., which is across the street from the stadium, the Grizzlies and...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy