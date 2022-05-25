ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Agenda - May 26, 2022 Kirkland City Council Special Meeting

kirklandwa.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload the full City Council E-packet(PDF, 11MB) To view the definitions of the Topics in the Order of Business click here. NOTICE: Several of the packet documents are...

www.kirklandwa.gov

Big Country News

King County Homeless Authority Requests $227.7M Budget

The Governing Committee of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority passed the spending proposal for 2023 by a two-thirds majority vote. The KCRHA is now asking King County and Seattle to approve the budget that totals up to $227.4 million for the organization’s efforts to address homelessness in the county. The organization’s approved budget for 2022 was nearly $171 million.
KING COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

City bustles with new construction

Irwin Development, builder of 14 units at 21st Street and Q Avenue, is getting ready to build 10 more units on 29th Street across from Storvik Park. Also in the works is a multi-family unit at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Q Avenue, and eight units just west of Evans Funeral Home.
ANACORTES, WA
seattlemedium.com

City Implements No Shelter, No Sweep Policy

Seattle has implemented a ‘no shelter, no sweep’ policy. Leaders focusing on the region’s homelessness efforts have a new strategy regarding encampment removals. They call it “no shelter, no sweep.” That doesn’t mean there are no longer any camp removals. Mayor Harrell told the media that, “We don’t do sweeps here in Seattle.” He was touting the successes of the recent camp removal at Woodland Park.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
OLYMPIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Steel Lake in Federal Way closed due to raw sewage release

Steel Lake in Federal Way is closed due to a raw sewage release, the city announced on May 27. People should not swim, wade, drink lake water, or engage in the other water-contact activities in Steel Lake until the closure is lifted. Samples of the lake water were taken on...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
starvedrock.media

Boeing worker sues machinists union over forced union dues

(The Center Square) – Don Zueger, a technician at Boeing’s Auburn, Washington plant, is suing the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union claiming it violated his right to refrain from paying for unwanted union activities. Zueger, who resigned from the union in February, is suing based...
AUBURN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But KUOW reports the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course. In “State v. Blake,” the Washington Supreme Court found the state’s ban on simple drug possession to be unconstitutional. That’s because it didn’t require proof that a person knowingly possessed illegal drugs. The ruling had immediate impacts – police officers stopped arresting people for drug possession, and prosecutors had people released from jail that day.
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

Sawant amendment to Seattle’s ‘six-month defense’ passes as City Council continues tweaks to pandemic protections for renters

Amid ongoing legal challenges, the Seattle City Council continues to adjust legislation hoped to help protect renters during the pandemic. Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Kshama Sawant to amend Seattle’s “six-month defense” ordinance. The. previously passed ordinance provides tenants with a defense against...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Human Rights Commissioners Feel “Gagged” by City Attorney’s Office

Based on some confusing and passive-aggressive exchanges between the City Attorney’s Office and the Seattle Human Rights Commission, it looks like officials in City Hall are trying to construct a narrative that would allow the Seattle Police Department to wash its hands of the reputation it’s earned from patterns of racial bias found in its policing and use-of-force practices.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Structural concrete pour inside West Seattle bridge finally finished

(The Center Square) – The $175 million West Seattle bridge construction has overcome COVID-19, strikes and even nesting falcons to finally finish pouring structural concrete into the bridge. The completion of the concrete pout has led the Seattle Department of Transportation to say in a statement that “We still...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

WA delegation to BPA: Power up Intalco!

FERNDALE, Wash. (May 27, 2022) — U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene and U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray led Washington state’s congressional delegation in calling on the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) to reach an agreement with Blue Wolf Capital and labor groups that would reopen the Intalco aluminum smelter in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

City mayors seek change in state law preventing localized gun control

EDMONDS, Wash. - In wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, some Washington city officials say that the state's preemption laws regarding guns need to be changed to provide more local government control. The city of Edmonds tried to take gun...

