LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When you meet Joe Burwell, the first thing you notice is his beaming smile. Shining almost as bright are the medals he proudly dawns around his neck. Last month the 19-year-old with Down syndrome competed in his first bodybuilding competition and won. FOX5 visited Joe at his happy place: the catalyst to his bodybuilding dreams, also known EOS Fitness. That’s where he met Jake Mader a year and a half ago. Mader is the lead trainer at the Henderson gym and Joe’s bodybuilding coach.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO