Peoria, IL

Inspired by teachers, Peoria firefighters aim to fill fire trucks with much-needed school supplies

hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s still spring, but there’s a big effort underway to collect school supplies for students and their teachers long before they return to the classrooms for the fall semester. The Fill the Fire...

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

How a new Peoria Heights sculpture keeps a daughter and father connected

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dozens gathered Saturday for the unveiling of an artwork that represents the strength of those who served in the military. “I decided to make this about raising awareness of veteran suicide and how art helped me and how it was therapeutic and how to try to teach other veterans to use it as therapy,” Founder of 22 VA Michael Ragan said.
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Elmwood community gathers to walk in honor of local veteran

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A national fundraiser, aimed at raising awareness of veteran PTSD, found a place in Elmwood Saturday to honor a local veteran. The ‘Ruck 22′ march is held every year, and local organizers hosted it Saturday in memory of John Pettit, an Elmwood High School graduate who served as a medic in the army.
ELMWOOD, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria veterans prepare for busy, emotional Memorial Day weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dozens of events are scheduled this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have died in service to our country. The Peoria American Legion Post 2 will attend more than a dozen weekend events between now and Monday to honor fallen veterans. That includes Alfred Burnett, a marine who served in Vietnam and is a 30-year member of Post 2. Burnett says this is a solemn day, meant for remembrance and reflection.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Battery fire forces evacuation at Rivian plant

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A defective battery pack inside Rivian’s auto manufacturing plant created a fire that required an evacuation Saturday morning. According to a release from the Normal Fire Department, firefighters responded to the plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway at about 10:40 AM for reports of a battery pack on fire. First responders found the pack in a testing area on the southwest side of the plant. Once the fire was out and the battery cooled, firefighters moved the damaged unit outside of the plant and began ventilating the smoke from the building.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man hit by excavator hospitalized in Peoria

UTICA, Ill. – A man working in LaSalle County has been brought to a hospital in Peoria after authorities say he was hit by an excavator. 25 News says the accident happened late Friday morning in Utica, as crews were demolishing an old school. The fire chief there says...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Heroes of Habitat’ carries legacy of military son

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A McLean county family will have a new home to celebrate Christmas in this year, while honoring a soldier’s ultimate sacrifice. The ‘Heroes’ of Habitat’ program through McLean County Habitat for Humanity held its first groundbreaking for the build season Saturday. The program works to build homes as a way to eliminate local unaffordable housing. This particular home honors Army Sergeant Anthony Maddox, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2013.
1470 WMBD

Boat fire strikes Illinois River marina, injuring more than a dozen

SENECA, Ill. — More than a dozen people are hurt following a boat fire reported not far down the Illinois River from Peoria this weekend. Illinois State Police reports their officers responded 4:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon to reports of a boat fire at Spring Brook Marina in the LaSalle County community of Seneca.
SENECA, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington Police conduct inaugural walk and talk

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A community coming together and getting to know their local officers. This was the goal today behind Bloomington’s inaugural Walk and Talk. Four officers from the Command Unit along with Alderwoman Mollie Ward walked up and down West Monroe and Jefferson Street this afternoon...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Car accident involving extrication sends four to the hospital

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders say four people were hospitalized, and jaws of life were used to remove two from a car, after an accident Saturday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m., Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to the 3000 block of North University Street - near Steak ‘N Shake.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city. In a social media post, officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks: Dirt bikes UTVs ATVs Golf carts Mini-bikes Officers […]
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Damaged BioUrja silos are demolished

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 16 days after an explosion was reported at BioUrja in Peoria, demolition on the leaning and damaged silos are now complete. In a statement, Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says all the grain silos that were leaning and sustained structural damage have come down by Alpine Demolition Services.
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
hoiabc.com

Crews break ground on new CityLink admin building

PEORIA (Heart of Illnois) - CityLink’s new maintenance and administrative building is underway. CityLink broke ground on the $50 million project Thursday. Funding for the project came from the $45 billion ‘Rebuild Illinois’ bill. Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary and Peoria native Omer Osman says the upgrade...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria officials enforcing curfew ordinance for juveniles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do you know where your child is?. This is a question Peoria city leaders are posing to parents as officials get ready to strengthen enforcement of the city’s curfew ordinance. City leaders are stressing the ordinance is not new, but they said the community...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning fire displaces Peoria family

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A fire early Friday morning displaces a Peoria family, who now have to wait until their home is repaired. Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire near West Winnebago Drive and North Hamilton Road just before 1:10 a.m. Crews on scene found a two-story home with smoke coming from the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man hospitalized after being hit by excavator

UTICA, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A man has been life-flighted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after being hit by a excavator and being knocked into a hole. A press release from the Utica Fire Protection District Fire Chief says it happened around 11:30 AM Friday morning during demolition of the Old Waltham School.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since April

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Murph’ workout honors veterans with fitness challenge

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local gym joined others across the country Saturday with a special workout designed to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day. CrossFit North Peoria hosted ‘The Murph’, a workout named after Navy SEAL Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan. Participants start...
PEORIA, IL

