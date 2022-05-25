Ford Settles Six Figure Lawsuit in New Jersey Over Misleading Claims on Hybrid Cars
From the Desk of NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
From the Desk of NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0