Detroit Lakes, MN

NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESS

DL-Online
 4 days ago

NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS FOR WEST LAKE DRIVE (CSAH 6 TO THE PELICAN RIVER) FOR STREET, STORMWATER, SANITARY SEWER AND WATERMAIN IMPROVEMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the City Council will meet at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the Council Chambers, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit...

DL-Online

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 14th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Alexander J & Chelsey B Ehlen 16504 Co Hwy 6 Lake Park, MN 56554 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to Construct a dwelling to be located: fifty-one (51) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW) deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake and to be located twenty-six (26) feet from the road right-of-way, deviating from the required setback of forty-five (45) feet in the shoreland district due to lot size and setback issues. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0890.000; Section 01 Township 138 Range 043; JOHN JOHNSON SUB #2 1-138-43 PT LOT 2 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, N W OF LN: COMM NW COR LOT 8 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, ELY 267.54’, SE 235.68’, SW 70’ TO BIG CORM LK & POB: NE 224.27’ TO LEAF LK AND TERM. LESS S 50’ LOT 4 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2. LESS PT LOT 3 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2 S & E OF DESC LN.; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at 16504 Co Hwy 6 on Leif Lake. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (May 29, 2022) 68710.
LAKE PARK, MN
DL-Online

Tentative Agenda BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF

Tentative Agenda BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION (BOARD MEMBERS IN ATTENDANCE) Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Board Room - Becker County Courthouse 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 6:00 PM Board of Equalization Meeting 1. Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Oath of Office: Administered by Auditor-Treasurer, Mary E. Hendrickson 4. Parcel Presentation (May 29, 2022) 68702.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

May 29th, 2022 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF AD

May 29th, 2022 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on June 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on June 9th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Anthony T Johnson & Melinda Johnson 221 Kusilek St River Falls, WI 54022 Project Location: 24176 Woodland Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0120.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041; 08-138-041 PT GOVT LOT 2: COMM MOST WLY COR LOT 28 WOODLAND BCH TH NELY AL RD 201.98’ TO NELY COR LOT 30, NLY 33.15’, SWLY 100’ TO POB; SWLY AL RD 210.36’, N 139’ TO MUNSON LK, ELY 194’ AL LK, SLY 70.75’ TO POB REF 19.0120.001 IN 2012; Lake View Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a dwelling to be located at fifty (50) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a bunk house with a sidewalk, with the sidewalk being located at fifty (50) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a detached garage to be located at fifty-three (53) feet from the OHW, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake all due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Charles A Stowman & Amber G Stowman 4234 58th St S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11276 S Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 17.1077.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; SANDY BEACH PARK 1ST LOT 9 & NE1/2 OF LOT 8; Lake Eunice Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a deck to be located at forty-one (41) feet from the ordinary high water mark (OHW); deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Stephen C Evans & Anna K Milner 72935 Carriage Trl Palm Desert, CA 92260 Project Location: 19878 Co Rd 131 Detroit Lakes, MN 5650l Tax ID number: 08.0951.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 15 Township 139 Range 041; FLOYD LAKE BEACH LOTS 52 & 53; Detroit Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located thirty (30) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 2.) Request a variance to be at twenty-seven (27) percent lot coverage, deviating from the allowable coverage of twenty-five (25) percent on an agricultural zoned lot in the shoreland due to lot size. 4. APPLICANT: Nathan Novacek ET AL 3539 44th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 33263 N Cotton Lake Rd Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID Number: 16.0290.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 8 & E 25’ OF LOT 9; Tax ID Number: 16.0289.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 7; Holmesville Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a fifty (50) foot by thirty (30) foot garage to be located forty-five (45) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a ten (10) foot by thirty (30) foot deck to be located thirty-five (35) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a sixteen (16) foot by sixteen (16) foot deck to be located forty-two (42) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to lot size, setback issues, and location of a new septic system. 5. APPLICANT: Paul S Hasson 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0718.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 138 Range 041; ABBEY LAKE ESTATES Lot 056 Block 001 LOTS 54-57. PT VAC RD NW OF LN: COMM ELY COR LOT 54, NW 39.89’ TO POB; NE 66’ AND TERM (PARCEL A, .25AC). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located seventy (70) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct an addition to a non-conforming structure to be located at one-hundred and twenty-five (125) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one-hundred and fifty (150) feet on a Natural Environment Lake due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: Victoria S Williams 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0582.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 3 LESS .60 AC IN SE COR. Tax ID number: 19.0600.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 31 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 1. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to create twelve (12) riparian lots and one (1) non-riparian lot with some of the pre-existing taxed dwellings being non-conforming in lot area and/or width. 7. APPLICANT: Rhonda Vareberg 19529 330th Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 33130 SE Perch Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 10.0674.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 139 Range 040; Golden Fawn Estates Lot 6. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling, attached garage, and a deck/patio to be located 130’ from the ordinary high water mark and 15’ from the top of a bluff on a natural environment lake due to topographical issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (May 28, 2022) 68717.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
DL-Online

Court News: Multiple charges dismissed against Callaway man

A number of charges have been dismissed in Becker County District Court against Derek Wayne Skaalen, 36, of rural Callaway. Felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree controlled substance crime and misdemeanor obstruction of justice were among those dismissed by the county attorney’s office in the interests of justice and judicial economy.
CALLAWAY, MN
No-Wake Zones Increased in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -As we hit the lakes this Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to be mindful. Due to high water levels, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office encourages boaters to slow down to protect shorelines. Pelican Lake, Bass lake, Fish Lake, and Little...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, May 29-June 8

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Frazee man sentenced for church burglary

Anthony Wayne Conger Jr., 34, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 12 or 13, 2020, Conger was involved in a burglary at the Strawberry Lake Mennonite Church in rural Becker County. Access was gained through a...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: Thursday, May 26

11:09 a.m., Screaming reported on Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Officers went door-to-door, but no one else heard the screams and no screamer was located. 2:14 p.m., Caller thought they saw a child with a weapon along North Shore Drive. Officer located the child and learned the weapon was an air soft gun. Officer counseled parents and child about realistic toy guns.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Thief River Falls School District Selects Superintendent

The Thief River Falls School District has selected a Superintendent. According to Melissa Bushy Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & Board of Education, the Thief River Falls School Board voted unanimously today to select Dr. Paula Henry for the Interim Superintendent position for the 2022-23 school year. The School District...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Anti-CRT group holds forum in West Fargo, small protest held outside

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – About three dozen people were inside while less than a dozen protesters were outside the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo as the Minnesota-based Center of the American Experiment spoke of their opposition to the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. Catrin Wigfall, a policy fellow with the group, says there are indications that CRT is taught in public schools in the state, despite a state law against it.
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

LaVonne A. Langord

FARGO, N.D. - LaVonne A. Langord, 71, Moorhead, Minn., died Tuesday, May 24, in Sanford Medical Center. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, at Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service in Moorhead. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

Avenue of Flags at Detroit Lakes' Oak Grove Cemetery is a 32-year Memorial Day tradition

DETROIT LAKES — It's been a tradition every Memorial Day weekend since 1990: The Avenue of Flags dressing up Detroit Lakes' Oak Grove Cemetery in red, white and blue. About 650 full-size, cotton flags that once draped the caskets of local military veterans are erected on flagpoles throughout the cemetery, by teams of volunteers that show up early on the Friday morning before Memorial Day and continue their efforts throughout the day.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
People Gather in Bemidji on Two-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

People gathered in Bemidji on Wednesday to pray in remembrance of George Floyd two years after his death. May 25, 2020 was the day Floyd died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. On the two-year anniversary after Floyd’s death, the group Project for Change organized an event at the Paul and Babe statues in Paul Bunyan Park.
BEMIDJI, MN

