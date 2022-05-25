ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

 4 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE:...

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 14th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Alexander J & Chelsey B Ehlen 16504 Co Hwy 6 Lake Park, MN 56554 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to Construct a dwelling to be located: fifty-one (51) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW) deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake and to be located twenty-six (26) feet from the road right-of-way, deviating from the required setback of forty-five (45) feet in the shoreland district due to lot size and setback issues. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0890.000; Section 01 Township 138 Range 043; JOHN JOHNSON SUB #2 1-138-43 PT LOT 2 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, N W OF LN: COMM NW COR LOT 8 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, ELY 267.54’, SE 235.68’, SW 70’ TO BIG CORM LK & POB: NE 224.27’ TO LEAF LK AND TERM. LESS S 50’ LOT 4 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2. LESS PT LOT 3 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2 S & E OF DESC LN.; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at 16504 Co Hwy 6 on Leif Lake. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (May 29, 2022) 68710.
Tentative Agenda BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF

Tentative Agenda BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION (BOARD MEMBERS IN ATTENDANCE) Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Board Room - Becker County Courthouse 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 6:00 PM Board of Equalization Meeting 1. Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Oath of Office: Administered by Auditor-Treasurer, Mary E. Hendrickson 4. Parcel Presentation (May 29, 2022) 68702.
May 29th, 2022 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF AD

May 29th, 2022 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on June 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on June 9th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Anthony T Johnson & Melinda Johnson 221 Kusilek St River Falls, WI 54022 Project Location: 24176 Woodland Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0120.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041; 08-138-041 PT GOVT LOT 2: COMM MOST WLY COR LOT 28 WOODLAND BCH TH NELY AL RD 201.98’ TO NELY COR LOT 30, NLY 33.15’, SWLY 100’ TO POB; SWLY AL RD 210.36’, N 139’ TO MUNSON LK, ELY 194’ AL LK, SLY 70.75’ TO POB REF 19.0120.001 IN 2012; Lake View Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a dwelling to be located at fifty (50) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a bunk house with a sidewalk, with the sidewalk being located at fifty (50) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a detached garage to be located at fifty-three (53) feet from the OHW, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake all due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Charles A Stowman & Amber G Stowman 4234 58th St S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11276 S Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 17.1077.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; SANDY BEACH PARK 1ST LOT 9 & NE1/2 OF LOT 8; Lake Eunice Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a deck to be located at forty-one (41) feet from the ordinary high water mark (OHW); deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Stephen C Evans & Anna K Milner 72935 Carriage Trl Palm Desert, CA 92260 Project Location: 19878 Co Rd 131 Detroit Lakes, MN 5650l Tax ID number: 08.0951.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 15 Township 139 Range 041; FLOYD LAKE BEACH LOTS 52 & 53; Detroit Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located thirty (30) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 2.) Request a variance to be at twenty-seven (27) percent lot coverage, deviating from the allowable coverage of twenty-five (25) percent on an agricultural zoned lot in the shoreland due to lot size. 4. APPLICANT: Nathan Novacek ET AL 3539 44th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 33263 N Cotton Lake Rd Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID Number: 16.0290.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 8 & E 25’ OF LOT 9; Tax ID Number: 16.0289.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 7; Holmesville Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a fifty (50) foot by thirty (30) foot garage to be located forty-five (45) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a ten (10) foot by thirty (30) foot deck to be located thirty-five (35) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a sixteen (16) foot by sixteen (16) foot deck to be located forty-two (42) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to lot size, setback issues, and location of a new septic system. 5. APPLICANT: Paul S Hasson 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0718.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 138 Range 041; ABBEY LAKE ESTATES Lot 056 Block 001 LOTS 54-57. PT VAC RD NW OF LN: COMM ELY COR LOT 54, NW 39.89’ TO POB; NE 66’ AND TERM (PARCEL A, .25AC). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located seventy (70) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct an addition to a non-conforming structure to be located at one-hundred and twenty-five (125) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one-hundred and fifty (150) feet on a Natural Environment Lake due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: Victoria S Williams 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0582.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 3 LESS .60 AC IN SE COR. Tax ID number: 19.0600.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 31 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 1. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to create twelve (12) riparian lots and one (1) non-riparian lot with some of the pre-existing taxed dwellings being non-conforming in lot area and/or width. 7. APPLICANT: Rhonda Vareberg 19529 330th Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 33130 SE Perch Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 10.0674.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 139 Range 040; Golden Fawn Estates Lot 6. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling, attached garage, and a deck/patio to be located 130’ from the ordinary high water mark and 15’ from the top of a bluff on a natural environment lake due to topographical issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (May 28, 2022) 68717.
Court News: Multiple charges dismissed against Callaway man

A number of charges have been dismissed in Becker County District Court against Derek Wayne Skaalen, 36, of rural Callaway. Felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree controlled substance crime and misdemeanor obstruction of justice were among those dismissed by the county attorney’s office in the interests of justice and judicial economy.
Court news: Frazee man sentenced for church burglary

Anthony Wayne Conger Jr., 34, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 12 or 13, 2020, Conger was involved in a burglary at the Strawberry Lake Mennonite Church in rural Becker County. Access was gained through a...
Tonya Buising

FARGO, N.D. - Tonya Buising, 52, Ottertail, Minn., died Monday, May 23, in Sanford Medical Center. A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Ottertail Community Center. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.
Mary Matter

Mary Matter, 90, Detroit Lakes, formerly of Callaway, died peacefully Wednesday, May 25, 2022, due to natural causes, at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes. Mary Matter was born June 13, 1931, in Austin, MN to Roger and Marcella (Turek) Dunn. She began her schooling in Red Wing, MN, moving with her family to Hampton, MN, Osceola, WI, Menomine, WI and Mahnomen, MN. Mary was united in marriage to Jerome Matter, October 4, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beaulieu, MN. They farmed northwest of Callaway until moving to a home on Buffalo Lake.
LaVonne A. Langord

FARGO, N.D. - LaVonne A. Langord, 71, Moorhead, Minn., died Tuesday, May 24, in Sanford Medical Center. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, at Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service in Moorhead. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Michael Edward Miller, 31, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Gary Andrew Oleisky, 55, of Oaklee, for Falsely Reporting a Crime. Michael Garza, 40, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
Happenings around the lakes area, May 29-June 8

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Becker County crime and fire report: Thursday, May 26

11:09 a.m., Screaming reported on Barbara Avenue, Detroit Lakes. Officers went door-to-door, but no one else heard the screams and no screamer was located. 2:14 p.m., Caller thought they saw a child with a weapon along North Shore Drive. Officer located the child and learned the weapon was an air soft gun. Officer counseled parents and child about realistic toy guns.
Detroit Lakes area Memorial Day events

After a pandemic-related hiatus for the past couple of years, the Detroit Lakes Memorial Day Parade is making a comeback this year, albeit the number of entries will likely be a bit lower than in the past. At press time, parade entries from the local VFW, American Legion and Disabled...
Quilts being displayed for July 4 auction

Delrose Fischer and Betty Schloemer worked hard May 18 hanging up dazzling hand-made quilts in the vast lobby of Heritage Hall by the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Schloemer and Fischer are two of the current 14 members of the St. Joseph Parish Quilt Group. Since 1986, when it started, the group’s members past and present have made more than 1,000 quilts. The stunning works are auctioned off every summer at the St. Joseph Parish Fourth of July Festival, and the proceeds are used to help the parish.
Disgruntled Brewing Changes Ownership will Remain Open in Perham

PERHAM (KDLM) – After announcing in April that they would close, Perham’s Disgruntled Brewing has changed course and will now remain open for the foreseeable future. The brewery announced on Facebook, Friday that the original owners were handing the baton to new ownership, “All of us here are beyond ecstatic, overjoyed & humbled that Disgruntled is officially staying OPEN. The original owners, who have been there through everything with us, will always have a special place in all our hearts.”
Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

A house fire south of Aitkin has killed three people. In the early morning hours of May 22nd, the Aitkin Fire Department, the Garrison Fire Department, and Aitkin County deputies arrived on the scene of a trailer home fire in Wealthwood Township, just north of Mille Lacs Lake. The structure was fully engulfed and collapsed in on itself. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire. Along with the State Fire Marshal, they began to sift through the charred debris.
New Bluegill Restrictions on Area Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN — A reminder to anglers who are seeking to catch panfish on Minnesota lakes: There are a number of area lakes with new Bluegill bag limit reductions. The reductions are part of the state’s new Quality Bluegill Initiative to increase the size of bluegill in the fisheries. Throughout the state, there are 52 new bodies of water impacted this year, but added to the list locally include Island Lake in Becker County, Sand or Stump Lake in Becker County, Turtle Lake in Becker County, and Lake Sarah in Polk County, according to Detroit Lakes Area Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson.
Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
